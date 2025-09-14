Live | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Match 6: India to face Pakistan in Cricket Match After Operation Sindoor
Live | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Match 6: India to face Pakistan in Cricket Match After Operation Sindoor

🕒 Updated: September 14, 2025 11:53:10 IST
✍️ Written by: Ashish Rana

Live | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Match 6:

IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Match 6: India and Pakistan are also poised to have another high-voltage battle in the Asia cup 2025 as the two countries collide in a Group A match on Sunday, September 14. As the T20 World Cup is approaching, this is viewed by both parties as one of the major chances to put their skills to the test and to build a momentum before the big event.

India is the unquestioned favourites in the game with the star batters including Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson. Their mid-order with Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya provide the firepower, and the pace of Jasprit Bumrah and the spin two of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy further enhance the bowling attack.

This India-Pakistan face off may be the first of five possible clashes this year should the ACC schedule materialize. Both the teams began the Asia Cup campaign successfully and hope to continue the winning streak. It will be an 8:00 PM start in clear skies at 7:30 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 11:34 (IST) 14 Sep 2025

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Preview: India vs Pakistan Face-Off in 2009 Champions Trophy Amid High Tensions

    IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Match 6: India and Pakistan are also poised to have another high-voltage battle in the Asia cup 2025 as the two countries collide in a Group A match on Sunday, September 14. As the T20 World Cup is approaching, this is viewed by both parties as one of the major chances to put their skills to the test and to build a momentum before the big event.India is the unquestioned favourites in the game with the star batters including Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson. Their mid-order...

