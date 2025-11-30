LIVE | IND:225/4 (36) | India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Scorecard in Ranchi: Virat Kohli Enters Into The ’90s’

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates / IND VS SA Live Scorecard: India are off to a flying start in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. The hosts lost an early wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for 18 but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took the onus and have kept the scoring rate in control. The two have taken India past 100-run mark. Both the star batters also brought up their individual fifties.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates | IND VS SA Live Scorecard: India were off to a brilliant start despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 136 runs for the second before.
India will look to bounce back from their recent home Test whitewash against South Africa as the two sides meet in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday in Ranchi. The focus will return to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will play in India colours at home for the first time since March, offering a crucial opportunity to strengthen their 2027 World Cup credentials. Both stars struggled initially during last month’s ODI series in Australia but ended with a strong partnership, including a century stand, reminding fans of their experience and skill.
India will also test team combinations amid several absences. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer remain sidelined due to injuries. South Africa, buoyed by their recent Test success, hope to carry that momentum into the limited-overs format despite missing key pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The visitors remain confident their confidence from red-ball cricket can translate into white-ball performance in challenging conditions.
IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav
Stay Tuned With NewsX For Live Cricket Score Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st ODI Match In Ranchi
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: The scoring rate has dropped after India lost Gaikwad & Sundar in quick succession. Kohli is into the 90s while KL has just walked in. The hosts need to push the paddle after 2-3 overs.
India vs South Africa Live Score: WICKET! India are in a spot of bother now as Washington Sundar departs. He has been caught at mid off by Bosch.
India vs South Africa Live Score: BLINDER! Ruturaj Gaikwad has to walk back. It’s not his fault, though. That’s just brilliance from Brevis who grabbed a stunner diving to his right. Gaikwad is gone for 8
India vs South Africa Live Score: BREAKTHROUGH! Marco Jansen provides the wicket that South Africa needed very badly. Rohit Sharma has to depart for 57. Jansen comes around the wicket, length delivery that kept low and Rohit tries to pull it but completely misses. He has been trapped in front of the stumps
India vs South Africa Live Score: Now Rohit Sharma gets to his half-century with a single. India are 146/1 in 17 overs.