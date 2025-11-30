LIVE | IND:225/4 (36) | India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Scorecard in Ranchi: Virat Kohli Enters Into The ’90s’

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates / IND VS SA Live Scorecard: India are off to a flying start in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. The hosts lost an early wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for 18 but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took the onus and have kept the scoring rate in control. The two have taken India past 100-run mark. Both the star batters also brought up their individual fifties.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates | IND VS SA Live Scorecard: India were off to a brilliant start despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 136 runs for the second before.

India will look to bounce back from their recent home Test whitewash against South Africa as the two sides meet in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday in Ranchi. The focus will return to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will play in India colours at home for the first time since March, offering a crucial opportunity to strengthen their 2027 World Cup credentials. Both stars struggled initially during last month’s ODI series in Australia but ended with a strong partnership, including a century stand, reminding fans of their experience and skill.

India will also test team combinations amid several absences. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer remain sidelined due to injuries. South Africa, buoyed by their recent Test success, hope to carry that momentum into the limited-overs format despite missing key pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The visitors remain confident their confidence from red-ball cricket can translate into white-ball performance in challenging conditions.

IND VS SA 1st ODI SQUADS:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

The first ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

