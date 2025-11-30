IND VS SA: Virat Kohli Goes Beast Mode, Scores 52nd ODI Century Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record, See How Rohit Sharma Reacted

Virat Kohli ODI Century: Virat Kohli just keeps raising the bar. On Sunday, November 30, in Ranchi, he hammered his 52nd ODI century in the first match against South Africa, adding yet another highlight to his already incredible career.

This wasn’t just another hundred, either. Kohli didn’t just anchor the Indian innings; he pushed himself into uncharted territory and made it crystal clear he belongs among cricket’s all-time greats.

Virat Kohli Hammers 52nd ODI Hundred

With this century, Virat Kohli stretched his own record for the most ODI hundreds by any man, pulling further ahead of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. And with number 52, he knocked Tendulkar off another pedestal, becoming the player with the most hundreds in a single format. That’s not something you see every day.

Tendulkar, of course, held 51 Test hundreds, so for a while, he and Kohli shared that “most centuries in one format” honor. Not anymore. Kohli’s latest effort against the Proteas — his sixth ODI ton against them, by the way — broke the tie and put him out in front.

The way Rohit is celebrating Kohli’s 100 clearly shows the bond between them but still some Kohli fanclub thinks he is jealous of his success…

Everyone knows the bromance of @ImRo45 and @imVkohli #RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/DVbJcctyr2 — Geetansh Singh (@geetansh_sin617) November 30, 2025

He also left behind David Warner and Tendulkar himself. All three had five ODI centuries against South Africa, but now Kohli stands alone.

This hundred wasn’t just about statistics, though. It was Kohli at his best: those trademark cover drives, the way he kept the scoreboard ticking, and his calm presence after Yashasvi Jaiswal got out early.

He and Rohit Sharma steadied the ship and set things up for a big total.

This three-figure knock also brings Kohli’s international century count up to 83, closing in on Tendulkar’s legendary 100. Even at 36, Kohli’s hunger for runs and records doesn’t seem to fade. You can tell he’s chasing that final, massive milestone.

Looking ahead, this South Africa series offers another target. Kohli’s eyeing 28,000 international runs — a club only Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara have entered. He started the series needing 337 more. Don’t be surprised if he gets there soon.



How did the Internet react to Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI century?

🐐 VIRAT KOHLI = CONSISTENCY PERSONIFIED 🐐

83rd International 100.

52nd ODI 100.

Dominating the sport for over a decade and counting! 🔥#KingKohli #GOAT — Nandini Shukla 🇮🇳 (@Nandini11_09) November 30, 2025

Virat Kohli’s 100 today felt like vintage domination – calm, control and that late surge only he can summon. He never looks tired; the hunger and fitness are unmatchable. His 52nd ODI ton, 83rd overall, yet every one still feels new.#ViratKohli𓃵 #KingKohli #INDvSA #Ranchi pic.twitter.com/wIGpP7p0lV — Vijayesh Tiwari (@Vijayesh_Tiwari) November 30, 2025

