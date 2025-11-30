IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: In the 1st ODI match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India faces South Africa today, and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back after the Test series.

When is the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa being played?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa starts today, Sunday, 30 November (Indian Standard Time).

Where will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa take place?

The 1st ODI match will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time does the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st ODI will commence at 1:30 PM IST if the weather conditions permit. The coin toss will occur at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels in India will provide a free Live Streaming or telecast of the 1st ODI Match between India and South Africa?

The match will be telecast live on television via Star Sports and DD Sports, where the match will be shown without any cost.

Where can I follow the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa live?

You can follow this match through live streaming using the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Which channels are going to offer the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa on Indian television?

Star Sports (HD/SD) and DD Sports will provide a multilingual feed for TV broadcast, and Jio Hotstar will also broadcast on multiple platforms.

India vs South Africa ODI: Predicted Playing XI

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

South Africa XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenalen Subrayen