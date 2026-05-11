Iran–US-Israel War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls Iran’s Reply ‘Totally Unacceptable’ As Tehran Rejects US Peace Proposal

Iran rejects Trump’s war proposal, warns US over Hormuz tensions, sanctions, tanker attacks and regional threats.

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest proposal to end the war and sharply criticised POTUS over his response. Trump described Iran’s latest reply to the US proposal as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.” Amid the diplomatic standoff, Iranian Army spokesperson Akraminia warned that countries backing US sanctions against Tehran could face difficulties crossing the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency as cited by Reuters. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday issued a fresh warning, saying it could target US positions in West Asia as well as “enemy ships” if Iranian tankers come under attack.

The warning followed reported US strikes on two Iranian tankers in the Gulf of Oman a day earlier. According to Iranian state media, the IRGC said any assault on Iranian commercial vessels would trigger a “heavy” response against American assets across the region.

US Demanding Iran’s Surrender: Tehran

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB defended Tehran’s response to Washington after Trump rejected the proposal. In a statement published on its Telegram channel, IRIB said Iran’s reply “emphasizes the fundamental rights of the Iranian nation” and accused the United States of demanding Iran’s “surrender to Trump’s greed”.

The broadcaster said Tehran’s proposal called for war reparations from the United States, recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of sanctions imposed on the country.

IRIB also stated that Iran demanded the release of Iranian assets and funds frozen abroad as part of any agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

Iran Rejects US Proposal As ‘One-Sided’

Iran later confirmed it had formally rejected the latest US proposal to end the war, describing the offer as equivalent to “surrender”.

Iranian state television reported that Tehran’s response included demands for war reparations, full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, removal of sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The report suggested that Iranian authorities viewed the American proposal as heavily one-sided and unacceptable under the current circumstances.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency further reported that Tehran also sought an end to the US naval blockade, guarantees against future attacks, and the removal of Washington’s restrictions on Iranian oil sales.