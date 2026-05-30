LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News Ceasefire negotiations houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News Ceasefire negotiations houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News Ceasefire negotiations houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News Ceasefire negotiations houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News Ceasefire negotiations houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News Ceasefire negotiations houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News Ceasefire negotiations houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News Ceasefire negotiations houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
Live

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, US Forces Issue Urgent Warning To Ships Near Iran

🕒 Updated: May 30, 2026 08:40:06 IST
✍️ Written by: Ashish Kumar Singh

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, Trump Holds Key White House Meeting On Iran Deal

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES
US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was considering a “final determination” on whether to advance with possible peace talks with Iran to end months of conflict and instability in West Asia.

In an extensive statement on Truth Social, Trump said he would determine the next steps in the negotiations in the White House Situation Room and would propose a series of conditions Tehran must accept as part of a deal.

A White House official told AFP on Friday that Trump will only make a peace deal with Iran if it meets all of his conditions.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military forces have pushed their invasion beyond Lebanon’s Litani River, located some 30km (19 miles) from the Lebanese-Israeli border, while dozens more civilian casualties were reported in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Friday.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said 15 children were killed and 62 injured in a week of attacks in Lebanon, describing the death toll of children as “staggering”.

CHECK ALL THE LATEST UPDATES ON US-IRAN WAR HERE:

Live Updates

  • 08:38 (IST) 30 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US forces issue urgent warning to ships near Iran

    US forces issue urgent warning to ships near Iran. Military operations are expected soon.



  • 08:35 (IST) 30 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Iran Preparing "Grand' Funeral For Ex Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

    The head of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei, who ruled the country for over three decades, died in the initial wave of attacks by the United States and Israel, which started the war on February 28.

  • 08:24 (IST) 30 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Hails "Productive" Talks Between Israel

    “Military officials from both countries held what was called ‘a productive discussion’ in Washington today,” the US official told Reuters. He added that the discussions would supplement the diplomatic efforts coming up soon after. “I hosted military delegations from Israel and Lebanon today here at the Pentagon for the security track of the ongoing peace talks between their two countries,” Elbridge Colby, the deputy secretary of the Pentagon, posted on X. “We held productive military-to-military discussions which will inform the Department of State-led political track next week,” he added.

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, US Forces Issue Urgent Warning To Ships Near Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, US Forces Issue Urgent Warning To Ships Near Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, US Forces Issue Urgent Warning To Ships Near Iran
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, US Forces Issue Urgent Warning To Ships Near Iran
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, US Forces Issue Urgent Warning To Ships Near Iran
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, US Forces Issue Urgent Warning To Ships Near Iran

QUICK LINKS