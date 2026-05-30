Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, US Forces Issue Urgent Warning To Ships Near Iran

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Rumours Of Iran Shutting Its Airspace Surface, Trump Holds Key White House Meeting On Iran Deal

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was considering a “final determination” on whether to advance with possible peace talks with Iran to end months of conflict and instability in West Asia.

In an extensive statement on Truth Social, Trump said he would determine the next steps in the negotiations in the White House Situation Room and would propose a series of conditions Tehran must accept as part of a deal.

A White House official told AFP on Friday that Trump will only make a peace deal with Iran if it meets all of his conditions.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military forces have pushed their invasion beyond Lebanon’s Litani River, located some 30km (19 miles) from the Lebanese-Israeli border, while dozens more civilian casualties were reported in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Friday.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said 15 children were killed and 62 injured in a week of attacks in Lebanon, describing the death toll of children as “staggering”.

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