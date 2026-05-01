LIVE | Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Eliminator 2 Updates: Islamabad, Hyderabad Battle it Out For a Spot In Final in Lahore | ISL 84/2 in 11 Overs vs HYK

ISL vs HYK Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Catch ISL vs HYK Live Score, ISL vs HYK live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of ISL vs HYK on the OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score PSL Today Match Updates: HYK captain Marnus Labuschagne and Saim Ayub rebuild for Hyderabad Kingsmen after losing the early wicket of Maaz Sadaqat (0) against Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 of PSL 2026 at the Gadaffi Stadium in TOSS UPDATE: Shadab Khan has won the toss as Islamabad United take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 2 of PSL 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium. Stay tuned for ISL vs HYK live score, live cricket score, ISL vs HYK live match score, PSL 2026 live score, ISL vs HYK live score today, Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster ISL vs HYK encounter here on NewsX. The winner of this high-stakes clash will advance to the final. Islamabad United finished second in the league stage with six wins from 10 matches and 13 points. However, they entered this game after a heavy 70-run loss in the Qualifier. Hyderabad Kingsmen, on the other hand, are in strong form, having won six of their last seven matches, including an eight-wicket victory in Eliminator 1.

For Hyderabad, Usman Khan (320 runs) and Mohammad Ali (15 wickets) have been key contributors. Islamabad will rely on Sameer Minhas (343 runs) and captain Shadab Khan (17 wickets). At Gaddafi Stadium, chasing teams have enjoyed success in recent matches, making the toss an important factor. The two sides met twice during the league stage, with one win each. While Islamabad had a better league campaign, current form slightly favours Hyderabad, who appear to be peaking at the right time.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Team News

Hyderabad Kingsmen’s campaign has been a story of remarkable turnaround. After enduring four straight defeats at the start of their maiden PSL season, they regrouped impressively to win six of their next seven matches. Their resurgence has been built on improved batting consistency and better execution with the ball.

Their most recent outing further underlined their momentum, as they secured a convincing eight-wicket win over Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1. The team has shown composure in pressure situations, with their top order stepping up at crucial moments. Confidence is high in the camp, and they will look to carry this winning rhythm into another knockout game.

Islamabad United Team News

Led by Shadab Khan, Islamabad United have been one of the most consistent teams this season. They finished second in the league stage, registering six wins in 10 matches, with only three defeats and one no result.

However, their campaign suffered a setback in the Qualifier, where they were comprehensively beaten by Peshawar Zalmi. That loss would have exposed a few gaps, particularly in handling pressure during big games. Islamabad will now be keen to bounce back quickly and rely on their experienced core to deliver in a must-win situation.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium is expected to favour batters, especially under lights. As the match progresses, conditions typically improve for chasing sides, making the toss crucial.

In fact, the trend in PSL 2026 at this venue strongly supports teams batting second, with the last five matches all won by sides chasing. Dew could also play a factor later in the evening, making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball.

Both teams will need to assess the conditions quickly, but the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first, aiming to take advantage of the chasing-friendly conditions.

ISL vs HYK SQUADS