LIVE | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan Lead Charge For KAR

KAR vs ISL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch KAR vs ISL Live Score, KAR vs ISL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of KAR vs ISL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan Lead Charge For KAR. Islamabad opt to bowl in Karachi. Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United in a key game in the Pakistan Super League 2026 season at the famous National Stadium on Thursday, April 16. Both teams are firmly in the running for the playoffs, so this game is very important as the league stage heats up. Stay tuned for KAR vs ISL live score, KAR vs ISL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KAR vs ISL encounter here on NewsX.
Karachi Kings Preview
So far, the Karachi Kings have had a pretty even season, winning three of their five games. They have had some great moments, but they will want to be more consistent as the tournament goes on. They are currently in fourth place on the table, so this match is a great chance for them to move up and put pressure on the teams above them.
Their batting unit has been good at times, and they will try to take advantage of the home pitch at the National Stadium. If they get off to a good start with the bat, their bowlers will be able to defend or control the chase better. But they need to keep up the pace throughout the innings, since mistakes have cost them in the past.
The Karachi Kings will try to play well in both areas and take advantage of their home field advantage in order to make the playoffs.
Islamabad United Preview
Islamabad United has had a slightly better season so far, and they are now in third place with seven points. They have been more consistent overall, and they will want to keep going up with another strong performance.
Their recent play shows that they have a well-balanced team that can handle different match situations. Islamabad has shown that they can handle pressure well, whether they are batting first or chasing. If they win this game, they could move up into the top two, which would be a big advantage as the season goes on.
They will, however, have to be careful against a Karachi team that is motivated and playing at home. If they want to win, they will need to carry out their plans exactly, especially at important times.
KAR vs ISLHead-To-Head
Islamabad United have been the better team in this rivalry in the past. Islamabad has won 18 of the 24 games they have played against each other, while Karachi Kings have only won 6.
The two teams met for the first time on February 7, 2016, and Islamabad won. They also won the most recent game, which took place on May 19, 2025, which shows how strong they are. Karachi will want to improve this record and close the gap.
Karachi Kings continued to build through the middle overs against Islamabad United, despite a couple of wickets.In the 11th over (10.1–11.0), Shadab Khan struck again, dismissing Salman Agha, as Karachi moved to 80/3.The 12th over was quiet, with just 4 runs added, taking the score to 84/3.In the 13th over, Mohammad Hasnain conceded 8 runs, with Azam Khan finding a boundary, pushing the total to 92/3.The 14th over brought momentum back as Imad Wasim went for 14 runs, including a six from Azam Khan and a four from Reeza Hendricks, taking the score to 106/3.In the 15th over, Shadab kept...
Karachi Kings kept building steadily between overs 7.1 to 10 against Islamabad United.
In the 8th over (7.1–8.0), Mohammad Hasnain went for 14 runs as Jason Roy launched a six, taking the score to 66/1.
The 9th over saw a key breakthrough as Shadab Khan dismissed Roy for 39, ending a strong 62-run stand. Karachi moved to 71/2.
In the 10th over, Faheem Ashraf kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs as the batters rotated strike, bringing the score to 76/2.
After 10 overs, Karachi Kings are 76/2, with Reeza Hendricks on 26 and Salman Agha on 4.
Karachi Kings kept the momentum going after the powerplay with steady scoring against Islamabad United.In the 5th over (4.1–5.0), Faheem Ashraf conceded 10 runs as both Reeza Hendricks and Jason Roy struck boundaries, taking the score to 40/1.The 6th over from Mohammad Hasnain was tight, giving away just 5 runs, with a DRS call going in the batter’s favour, as Karachi moved to 45/1 at the end of the powerplay.In the 7th over, Shadab Khan kept things under control with 7 runs conceded. The Kings brought up their 50 during the over and reached 52/1.After 7 overs, Roy is batting...
Islamabad United opted to bowl as Karachi Kings began their innings on a steady note despite an early setback.In the 1st over, Imad Wasim conceded 5 runs, with Saad Baig hitting a boundary.The 2nd over brought an early breakthrough as Richard Gleeson removed Saad Baig for 6, making it 7/1.Karachi bounced back in the 3rd over, with Jason Roy attacking Imad Wasim, scoring a six and a four to take the score to 20/1.In the 4th over, Roy and Reeza Hendricks added more boundaries, pushing the total to 30/1.After 4 overs, Karachi Kings are 30/1, with Roy on 18 and...
Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first!