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Home > World News > Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops

Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops

The IDF carried out targeted strikes in Gaza, killing key Hamas operatives accused of planning imminent attacks and rebuilding military capabilities.

IDF eliminates Hamas communications commander (IMAGE: X)
IDF eliminates Hamas communications commander (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 16, 2026 21:15:14 IST

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Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops

The Israel Defence Forces have announced the elimination of Ahmed Abu Khdeira, a commander within the Hamas communications unit operating in the Gaza City area.

In a post on X, the military stated that Abu Khdeira was “involved in advancing imminent terrorist attack plans against IDF troops and posed a direct threat to the forces.”

Connecting this specific strike to broader, ongoing operations in the region, the IDF confirmed that additional targets were hit in the same sector.

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During the course of the operation, the forces struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated two other key figures, identified as Islam Hisham Riyad Kanita and Mahmoud Hamed Youssef Hamdouna.

According to the military, both individuals “were actively involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas’ military capabilities, including during the ceasefire.”

This pinpointed action underscores the military’s current focus on degrading the command structure and the technical recovery efforts of the group.

Expanding on these recent military actions beyond the city, the IDF also targeted a Hamas pickup truck transporting armed members of the group in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

The military stated that the gunmen in that vehicle were likewise planning “imminent” attacks against soldiers deployed in the region.

Providing further details on the tactical engagement in the central sector, the IDF noted that “immediately after the identification, the troops struck the armed terrorists to remove the real threat.”

The Times of Israel further noted that these developments coincided with reports from Palestinian media, which indicated that four individuals were killed on Wednesday following a strike on a vehicle belonging to the Hamas-run police in Gaza City.

Together, these events highlight the intensified scale and coordination of operations currently being executed across the enclave to neutralise immediate threats. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

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Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops

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Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops

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Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops
Israel Strikes Gaza: IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Operatives Accused of Planning Imminent Attacks on Troops
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