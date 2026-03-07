Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 CFC After 32 Minutes | Both Teams Press For Opener

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on CFC in Ernakulam. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Score ISL. Photo: Kerala Blasters/Chennaiyin- X

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL Live Score and Updates: The Southern Derby between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC tonight at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Saturday 7th March in Kochi is far more than just a regional rivalry; it is a critical survival battle for two of the ISL’s most storied franchises. As the 2025-26 season reaches its early boiling point, both teams find themselves in the unusual and uncomfortable position of being winless after three matches.

Kerala Blasters Preview

For the Kerala Blasters, the situation is particularly dire as they sit at the bottom of the table with zero points. Despite showing flashes of technical brilliance and dominating possession in their previous outings, a lack of clinical finishing has cost them dearly, most recently in a stinging 1–2 defeat to league debutants Inter Kashi. The “Manjappada” faithful will be out in full force, but their support comes with the heavy expectation of a turnaround.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Head-to-Head & Venue History

Since their first meeting in 2014, the two sides have faced each other 24 times in the league. Kerala Blasters hold a razor-thin advantage with 8 victories, while Chennaiyin FC has claimed 7 wins. The most common outcome of this high-intensity clash has been a stalemate, with 9 matches ending in a draw.

While Chennaiyin dominated the early years—including a memorable 6–3 victory in 2020—the momentum has shifted significantly toward the men in yellow recently. Kerala Blasters “did the double” over the Marina Machans in the 2024-25 season, securing a 3–0 win at home and a 3–1 victory in the return leg. As they head into tonight’s clash in Kochi, Chennaiyin will be desperate not only for their first win of the 2025-26 season but also to bridge the gap in this storied head-to-head record.

Match Details

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Saturday, March 7, 2026

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ernakulam