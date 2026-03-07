LIVE TV
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Score ISL: KBFC 0-0 CFC After 32 Minutes | Both Teams Press For Opener

🕒 Updated: March 7, 2026 20:18:14 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on CFC in Ernakulam. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Score ISL. Photo: Kerala Blasters/Chennaiyin- X
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Score ISL. Photo: Kerala Blasters/Chennaiyin- X

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin ISL Live Score and Updates: The Southern Derby between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC tonight at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Saturday 7th March in Kochi is far more than just a regional rivalry; it is a critical survival battle for two of the ISL’s most storied franchises. As the 2025-26 season reaches its early boiling point, both teams find themselves in the unusual and uncomfortable position of being winless after three matches.

(Refresh blog frequently for real-time updates, scroll down to see live coverage)

Kerala Blasters Preview

 For the Kerala Blasters, the situation is particularly dire as they sit at the bottom of the table with zero points. Despite showing flashes of technical brilliance and dominating possession in their previous outings, a lack of clinical finishing has cost them dearly, most recently in a stinging 1–2 defeat to league debutants Inter Kashi. The “Manjappada” faithful will be out in full force, but their support comes with the heavy expectation of a turnaround.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC enter the cauldron of Kochi in a slightly better tactical position, having secured their first point of the campaign through a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Odisha FC. The “Marina Machans” have shown glimpses of defensive resilience, led by the veteran Elsinho, but their offensive output remains a concern, having found the back of the net only once this season. 

Head-to-Head & Venue History

Since their first meeting in 2014, the two sides have faced each other 24 times in the league. Kerala Blasters hold a razor-thin advantage with 8 victories, while Chennaiyin FC has claimed 7 wins. The most common outcome of this high-intensity clash has been a stalemate, with 9 matches ending in a draw.

While Chennaiyin dominated the early years—including a memorable 6–3 victory in 2020—the momentum has shifted significantly toward the men in yellow recently. Kerala Blasters “did the double” over the Marina Machans in the 2024-25 season, securing a 3–0 win at home and a 3–1 victory in the return leg. As they head into tonight’s clash in Kochi, Chennaiyin will be desperate not only for their first win of the 2025-26 season but also to bridge the gap in this storied head-to-head record. 

Match Details

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Saturday, March 7, 2026

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ernakulam

Live Updates

  • 20:15 (IST) 07 Mar 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live: KBFC 0-1 CFC After 45+2 Minutes

    Just what the doctor ordered! 2 minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 20:11 (IST) 07 Mar 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score: KBFC 0-1 CFC After 41 Minutes

    GOOAL!! Imran Khan gives the lead to CFC!! The number 7 had a shot from outside the box, took a deflection along the way and it was unreachable for the keeper, who made a desperate dive to save! 1-0 to the visitors! 

  • 20:08 (IST) 07 Mar 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Updates: KBFC 0-0 CFC After 39 Minutes

    The Blasters earn back-to-back corners and failed to produce any good. The first was too close to the post and it was easily cleared away by the CFC defenders. The second one was a sloppy delivery as it missed everyone and went out for a goal kick! Meanwhile, Inigo Martin’s goal has been ruled out for off-side as Mandar while delivery the lay-off was off-side! 

  • 20:07 (IST) 07 Mar 2026

    KBFC vs CFC Live Score and Updates: KBFC 0-0 CFC After 37 Minutes

    Kerala Blasters have made a tactical change as we approach the 40th minute mark. They have brought in Marlon in place of Bikash for creativity. 

  • 20:03 (IST) 07 Mar 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Updates: KBFC 0-0 CFC After 35 Minutes

    It has been a slow first-half. Chances have been created but we didn’t get to see the attractive kind of football we expected from this fixture so far. 

