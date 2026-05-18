Kerala Blasters vs Goa ISL 2026 Highlights: KBFC 2-1 FCG | Fallou Ndiaye, Kevin Yoke Score To Win For The Manjappada

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage clash as KBFC aim to finish on a high at home against FCG. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Kerala Blasters vs Goa ISL 2026 Highlights: Kerala Blasters managed to end their season with four wins on the trot. The Manjappada, playing at home for the final time this season, defeated FC Goa. It was a huge win for the Blasters, who had a very difficult start to the season. Meanwhile, Kevin Yoke and Fallou Ndiaye scored for the Blasters, while Muhammad Nemil was on the scoresheet as well for the Gaurs. This was only the sixth win for KBFC over FCG in 23 games.

Kerala Blasters vs Goa: Head-to-Head Record

For the 23rd time, two of the top ISL teams that have produced some memorable games will square off. FC Goa has the best head-to-head record against Kerala Blasters FC, and the game is sure to be thrilling. FC Goa has won about 13 of their previous 22 meetings, while The Tuskers have only defeated them five times and drawn four of them.

KBFC vs FCG: Kerala Blasters Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score (KBFC – Opp) April 11, 2026 Bengaluru FC Away (Bengaluru) Win 2 – 1 April 15, 2026 NorthEast United FC Home (Kochi) Draw 1 – 1 April 18, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Home (Kochi) Win 2 – 0 April 23, 2026 Odisha FC Home (Kochi) Win 2 – 1 May 10, 2026 Mohammedan SC Home (Kochi) Win 3 – 1

KBFC vs FCG: Goa Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score (FCG – Opp) April 10, 2026 Odisha FC Home (Fatorda) Win 3 – 1 April 18, 2026 Mumbai City FC Home (Fatorda) Win 2 – 0 April 24, 2026 NorthEast United FC Away (Guwahati) Win 2 – 0 May 1, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away (Jamshedpur) Loss 0 – 2 May 9, 2026 Mohun Bagan SG Home (Fatorda) Draw 1 – 1

KBFC vs FCG, ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup

Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Saheef, Hormipam, Ndiaye Fallou, Bikash Yumnam, Kevin Yoke, Vibin Mohanan, Matias Hernandes, Nihal Sudheesh, Victor Bertemou, Muhammed Ajsal

KBFC vs FCG, ISL 2026: Goa Predicted Lineup

FC Goa Predicted Lineup: Hritik Tiwari (GK), Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aaksh Sangwan, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil