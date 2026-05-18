Kerala Blasters vs Goa ISL 2026 Highlights: KBFC 2-1 FCG | Fallou Ndiaye, Kevin Yoke Score To Win For The Manjappada

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage clash as KBFC aim to finish on a high at home against FCG. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
Kerala Blasters vs Goa ISL 2026 Highlights: Kerala Blasters managed to end their season with four wins on the trot. The Manjappada, playing at home for the final time this season, defeated FC Goa. It was a huge win for the Blasters, who had a very difficult start to the season. Meanwhile, Kevin Yoke and Fallou Ndiaye scored for the Blasters, while Muhammad Nemil was on the scoresheet as well for the Gaurs. This was only the sixth win for KBFC over FCG in 23 games.
For the 23rd time, two of the top ISL teams that have produced some memorable games will square off. FC Goa has the best head-to-head record against Kerala Blasters FC, and the game is sure to be thrilling. FC Goa has won about 13 of their previous 22 meetings, while The Tuskers have only defeated them five times and drawn four of them.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score (KBFC – Opp)
|April 11, 2026
|Bengaluru FC
|Away (Bengaluru)
|Win
|2 – 1
|April 15, 2026
|NorthEast United FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Draw
|1 – 1
|April 18, 2026
|Jamshedpur FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|2 – 0
|April 23, 2026
|Odisha FC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|2 – 1
|May 10, 2026
|Mohammedan SC
|Home (Kochi)
|Win
|3 – 1
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score (FCG – Opp)
|April 10, 2026
|Odisha FC
|Home (Fatorda)
|Win
|3 – 1
|April 18, 2026
|Mumbai City FC
|Home (Fatorda)
|Win
|2 – 0
|April 24, 2026
|NorthEast United FC
|Away (Guwahati)
|Win
|2 – 0
|May 1, 2026
|Jamshedpur FC
|Away (Jamshedpur)
|Loss
|0 – 2
|May 9, 2026
|Mohun Bagan SG
|Home (Fatorda)
|Draw
|1 – 1
Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Saheef, Hormipam, Ndiaye Fallou, Bikash Yumnam, Kevin Yoke, Vibin Mohanan, Matias Hernandes, Nihal Sudheesh, Victor Bertemou, Muhammed Ajsal
FC Goa Predicted Lineup: Hritik Tiwari (GK), Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aaksh Sangwan, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil
The full-time whistle has been blown, and the Blasters have managed to end their season with four wins on the trot thanks to Fallou’s winner after Kevin Yoke gave them the lead early in the second half. For FC Goa, Muhammed Nemil scored past the Manjappada to level the tie for moments before the Gaurs conceded the second goal.
Kevin Yoke, after putting in a crucial, useful shift for his team, has been substituted in the 89th minute. The midfielder looked dangerously close to scoring his second goal on multiple occasions.
Fallou has scored his first goal in the ISL, and there might not have been a better time to do so. The defender who has been in the middle of all the attention in the last few minutes scored thanks to his long legs after a corner to give the Manjappada the lead.
Less than 15 minutes of regulation time remain at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The players from both teams would be giving it their all after the final drinks break.
Kevin Yoke is putting on a great display of ability. The midfielder after scoring the opening goal almost provided the assist for a second goal but the head from a KBFC forward did not trouble Bob Johnson’s goalkeeper.