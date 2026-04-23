Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Highlights ISL: KBFC 2-1 OFC At Full-Time | Matias Scores Winner For Manjappada

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on OFC in Kochi.
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL AS IT HAPPENED: In the Indian Super League 2025-26, Kerala Blasters FC beat Odisha FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Goals from Víctor Bertomeu and a last-minute winner from substitute Matías Hernández gave the home team all three points. Kerala Blasters’ win puts them in ninth place with 11 points from 11 games, while Odisha FC stays in 13th place with six points from eight games. Bertomeu was named Player of the Match for his strong play. Stay tuned for KBFC vs OFC live score, KBFC vs OFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs OFC encounter here on NewsX.
Here’s a look at Matias Hernandez’s goal!
S̶t̶o̶p̶p̶a̶g̶e̶ Yellow time! 🟡
Matias Hernandez comes off the bench and delivers the winning goal with a towering header to win it for @KeralaBlasters! 💥
Watch #ISL12 LIVE on @Fancode. 💻#KBFCOFC pic.twitter.com/xilBqkVJ1l
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 23, 2026
It’s full-time!! Kerala win 2-1 at the end! What a thrilling last 8 minutes we just witnessed!
OH NO WAIT! Kevin Yoke has scored! NO IT’S NOT A GOAL! IT’S OFF-SIDE! THE GOAL HAS BEEN CALLED-OFF! But Kerala still lead! OH NO!! Odisha with a chance and they miss the equaliser! PUTS IT OVER THE BAR!!
GOOOAL! 5 minutes have been added on for stoppages and Matias has most likely headed home the winner in the 93rd winner!!! 2-1 to Kerala!
6 minutes of regulation time left and Kerala already had a chance through Fallou, who’s headed attempt went off target!