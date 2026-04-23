Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Highlights ISL: KBFC 2-1 OFC At Full-Time | Matias Scores Winner For Manjappada

Kerala Blasters Preview

Ashley Westwood’s arrival has made Kerala Blasters FC look like a different team. The Tuskers have come back with more energy and faith after the international break, after a tough first half of the season.

Westwood’s first game was a disappointing 2-0 loss to SC Delhi, but the team’s response has been impressive. Kerala came back strong by beating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the Southern Derby. This win gave the club a boost of confidence.

After that, they tied with NorthEast United FC before putting on one of their best performances of the season, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-0. That win showed how much better the team’s defence was and how much sharper their attack was getting.

Kerala Blasters are in 11th place on the table with eight points from ten games. They know that another win could move them up to eighth place, which would give them some breathing room from the relegation zone. The Tuskers will feel good about their chances of getting another good result because they are playing at home in Kochi, where fans are always very supportive.

The Blasters will probably use their tight formation, quick changes, and attacking style to give the Odisha team, which has had trouble being consistent lately, a hard time.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC came into the ISL season as the underdogs, but they surprised a lot of people at first with how well they played. They started their campaign with a strong draw against Inter Kashi and then shocked NorthEast United FC with a convincing 4-1 win.

But things have gotten much worse for the Juggernauts since that good start. Odisha lost to Mumbai City FC by a score of 1-0 and then lost to FC Goa by a score of 3-1.

They were hoping to get the most points from their most recent game, a frustrating draw against Mohammedan SC. Instead, they are in a bad spot near the bottom of the standings because they lost points.

Odisha is in 13th place with only six points and hasn’t won in four games. They know that a win in Kochi could make things a lot better for them and ease the pressure that is building.

Odisha needs to be more aggressive in attack and tighten up their defence if they want to win. They can still give Kerala trouble if they can get their confidence back from the start of the season.

Team News

Before this game, Kerala Blasters have a few things on their minds. Danish and Karim both hurt their hamstrings in the last game against Jamshedpur FC, and the club’s medical staff is keeping a close eye on them.

Amawia had ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season, which is a big blow to the team.

There is good news, though: Matias Hernandes is back in the running after serving his suspension against Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC doesn’t have to worry about any major injuries or suspensions before this game, so they will have almost all of their players available.