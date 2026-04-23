Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: KBFC 1-1 OFC | Rahim Ali Cancels Out Victor’s Goal, All Square In Kochi

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on OFC in Kochi.
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC are tied 1-1 at half-time in an entertaining contest in Kochi. Victor Bertomeu gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute, but Rahim Ali equalised for Odisha in the 26th minute. KBFC have had more attacking intent with seven shots and 54% possession, while OFC have been sharper on target with three efforts on goal. The match remains finely balanced heading into the second half. Stay tuned for KBFC vs OFC live score, KBFC vs OFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs OFC encounter here on NewsX.
We are into the last 10 minutes of the game. Will we get to see a winner tonight?
OFFISIDE ONCE AGAIN!! Mohammed once again fails to time the run and he has been adjudged offside yet again!
CK Vineeth in the da house! A former Kerala hero!
From racing down the touchline with his arms wide open, to rising with the Yellow Army in the stands. ✨
Life comes full circle for @ckvineeth. 🥹#ISL12 #KBFCOFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/YytRGwqXFP
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 23, 2026
OFFSIDE FOR KERAALA! The shot goes just wide! Meanwhile Vanspaul comes on in place of Lalrinfela- a change for Odisha FC.
Just a few minutes ago, Franchu had a chance now Odisha’s close-range shot has been blocked by the substitute Hormipam! Putiea was denied, defied! Great block by the KBFC defender! Meanwhile Amrinder is up and ready to go…