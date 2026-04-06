KKR vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield!

KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today: Catch KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2026 live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match no. 12 of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Eden Gardens here on NewsX. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs PBKS on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE | KKR vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Rain And Kalbaisakhi Storm to Play Spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Clash at Eden Gardens | X/BCCI

IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score KKR vs PBKS Live Updates: The rain is still coming down and getting heavier, fans are now taking cover. Expect at least a 30-minute delay for the ground staff to get things match-ready. Rain stops match at Eden Gardens as captain Ajiknkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi walk back to the pavilion. Stay tuned for KKR vs PBKS live score, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, KKR vs PBKS live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, KKR vs PBKS live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster encounter here on NewsX. OUT! Xavier Bartlett picks up the wicket of KKR opener Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4) in quick succession as Punjab Kings rattle Kolkata Knight Riders in match no.12 of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Earlier, TOSS – Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss as KKR opted to bat first against Punjab Kings in Kolkata. The KKR skipper announced huge changes in the playing XI as ace spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine missed the all-important clash in Eden Gardens. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be under immense pressure when they take the field against an in-form Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday. After losing their opening match against Mumbai Indians, KKR suffered a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game. With injuries to key players like Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana, the bigger concern remains a flawed team strategy that has disrupted their balance early in the season.

KKR’s decision to part ways with title-winning (2024) captain Shreyas Iyer drew a lot of flak in cricketing circles, especially with the former skipper guiding PBKS to the 2025 final. Meanwhile, KKR endured a horrible campaign in 2025 under Ajinkya Rahane. The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise finished eighth on the IPL 2025 points table with five wins and seven losses. Rahane started the IPL 2026 season with a fine half-century against the Mumbai Indians but failed to carry his form into the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, more than his batting, it is his leadership and tactical calls that continue to be questioned by fans and pundits.

Ahead of the Punjab Kings encounter at Eden Gardens, KKR’s team combination remains a major talking point. Despite having quality overseas players like Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra, the franchise has struggled to utilise its resources while persisting with underperforming combinations. With strategy, selection, and leadership all under the scanner, the Eden Gardens clash against Punjab Kings could prove decisive in shaping KKR’s IPL 2026 campaign.

KKR vs PBKS SQUADS

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.