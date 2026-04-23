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LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: KAR Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against LAH

🕒 Updated: April 23, 2026 19:55:58 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

LAH vs KAR Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Karachi live streaming on Tapmad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Score: Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Gaddafi Stadium. Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, find themselves joint level with Hyderabad Kingsmen on eight points and are in dire need of a win. The Qalandars, with four wins from eight games, are right in the race for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings, who started the season with three wins in a row, have since then lost five games on the trot. Another loss tonight would potentially see them out of the race for the playoffs. With a win being the top priority for both teams, a lot would depend on how both captains perform. Shaheen Afridi and David Warner will be under the spotlight in this blockbuster clash from the Pakistan Super League. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 live score, LAH vs KAR key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Karachi PSL encounter here on NewsX. 

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score/Margin

1

Mar 26, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Lahore

Win

Won by 69 runs

2

Mar 29, 2026

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

3

Apr 01, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Win

Won by 2 wickets

4

Apr 05, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 18 runs

5

Apr 09, 2026

Islamabad United

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 9 wickets

6

Apr 14, 2026

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

7

Apr 18, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Win

Won by 32 runs

8

Apr 21, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Win

Won by 9 runs

PSL 2026: Karachi Kings Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score/Margin

1

Mar 27

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Win

Won by 14 runs

2

Mar 29

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore

Win

Won by 4 wickets

3

Apr 02

Rawalpindiz

Lahore

Win

Won by 5 wickets

4

Apr 09

Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 159 runs

5

Apr 11

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

6

Apr 16

Islamabad United

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 8 wickets

7

Apr 19

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 11 runs

8

Apr 22

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 7 wickets

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Usama Mir, Haseebullah Khan(w), Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Naeem

Karachi Kings Squad

David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Moeen Ali, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah

Live Updates

  • 19:51 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Fakhar Zaman Gets Going!

    Rizwanullah, bowling his first over, was taken to the cleaners by Fakhar Zaman. The medium pacer was hit for three fours on the trot before Zaman ended the fifth over with a six. 

  • 19:46 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Moeen Ali Strikes!

    Here is the first wicket for Karachi Kings, and it is the danger man Mohammad Farooq who has been dismissed. Moeen Ali, replacing Hasan Ali in the attack, struck in his first over.

  • 19:42 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Big Over For LQ!

    Mohammad Farooq has broken the shackles in the third over. The right-handed batter struck a couple of sixes and a four in the over. It was Mohammad Hamza who was on the receiving end of the onslaught. 

  • 19:37 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Hasan Ali Starts Economically!

    Hasan Ali from the opposite end is right on the money as well. The right-arm pacer gave only four runs from the over as Mohammad Farooq and Fakhar Zaman find it hard to get going. 

  • 19:33 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Solid Start From Hamza!

    It is a solid start from Mohammad Hamza as he bowls a maiden over to start the proceedings. The only run that came off the over was a leg-bye. 

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