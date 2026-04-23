LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: KAR Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against LAH

LAH vs KAR Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Karachi live streaming on Tapmad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Score: Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Gaddafi Stadium. Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, find themselves joint level with Hyderabad Kingsmen on eight points and are in dire need of a win. The Qalandars, with four wins from eight games, are right in the race for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings, who started the season with three wins in a row, have since then lost five games on the trot. Another loss tonight would potentially see them out of the race for the playoffs. With a win being the top priority for both teams, a lot would depend on how both captains perform. Shaheen Afridi and David Warner will be under the spotlight in this blockbuster clash from the Pakistan Super League. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 live score, LAH vs KAR key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Karachi PSL encounter here on NewsX.

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Results

Match Date Opponent Venue Result Score/Margin 1 Mar 26, 2026 Hyderabad Kingsmen Lahore Win Won by 69 runs 2 Mar 29, 2026 Karachi Kings Lahore Loss Lost by 4 wickets 3 Apr 01, 2026 Multan Sultans Lahore Win Won by 2 wickets 4 Apr 05, 2026 Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Loss Lost by 18 runs 5 Apr 09, 2026 Islamabad United Karachi Loss Lost by 9 wickets 6 Apr 14, 2026 Multan Sultans Karachi Loss Lost by 4 wickets 7 Apr 18, 2026 Rawalpindiz Karachi Win Won by 32 runs 8 Apr 21, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Win Won by 9 runs

PSL 2026: Karachi Kings Results

Match Date Opponent Venue Result Score/Margin 1 Mar 27 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Win Won by 14 runs 2 Mar 29 Lahore Qalandars Lahore Win Won by 4 wickets 3 Apr 02 Rawalpindiz Lahore Win Won by 5 wickets 4 Apr 09 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Loss Lost by 159 runs 5 Apr 11 Hyderabad Kingsmen Karachi Loss Lost by 4 wickets 6 Apr 16 Islamabad United Karachi Loss Lost by 8 wickets 7 Apr 19 Multan Sultans Karachi Loss Lost by 11 runs 8 Apr 22 Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Loss Lost by 7 wickets

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Usama Mir, Haseebullah Khan(w), Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Naeem

Karachi Kings Squad

David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Moeen Ali, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah