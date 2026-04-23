LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: KAR Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against LAH

LAH vs KAR Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Karachi live streaming on Tapmad.
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Score: Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Gaddafi Stadium. Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, find themselves joint level with Hyderabad Kingsmen on eight points and are in dire need of a win. The Qalandars, with four wins from eight games, are right in the race for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings, who started the season with three wins in a row, have since then lost five games on the trot. Another loss tonight would potentially see them out of the race for the playoffs. With a win being the top priority for both teams, a lot would depend on how both captains perform. Shaheen Afridi and David Warner will be under the spotlight in this blockbuster clash from the Pakistan Super League. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 live score, LAH vs KAR key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Karachi PSL encounter here on NewsX.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score/Margin
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1
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Mar 26, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 69 runs
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2
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Mar 29, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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3
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Apr 01, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 2 wickets
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4
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Apr 05, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 18 runs
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5
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Apr 09, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 9 wickets
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6
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Apr 14, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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7
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Apr 18, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 32 runs
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8
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Apr 21, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 9 runs
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score/Margin
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1
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Mar 27
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 14 runs
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2
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Mar 29
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Lahore Qalandars
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 4 wickets
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3
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Apr 02
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Rawalpindiz
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 5 wickets
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4
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Apr 09
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 159 runs
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5
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Apr 11
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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6
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Apr 16
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 8 wickets
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7
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Apr 19
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 11 runs
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8
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Apr 22
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 7 wickets
Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Usama Mir, Haseebullah Khan(w), Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Naeem
David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Moeen Ali, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah
Rizwanullah, bowling his first over, was taken to the cleaners by Fakhar Zaman. The medium pacer was hit for three fours on the trot before Zaman ended the fifth over with a six.
Here is the first wicket for Karachi Kings, and it is the danger man Mohammad Farooq who has been dismissed. Moeen Ali, replacing Hasan Ali in the attack, struck in his first over.
Mohammad Farooq has broken the shackles in the third over. The right-handed batter struck a couple of sixes and a four in the over. It was Mohammad Hamza who was on the receiving end of the onslaught.
Hasan Ali from the opposite end is right on the money as well. The right-arm pacer gave only four runs from the over as Mohammad Farooq and Fakhar Zaman find it hard to get going.
It is a solid start from Mohammad Hamza as he bowls a maiden over to start the proceedings. The only run that came off the over was a leg-bye.