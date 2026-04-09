LIVE | LHQ vs ISU Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Imad Wasim Dismisses Mohammad Naeem For Golden Duck

LHQ vs ISU Live Score, PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi here on The Sunday Guardian.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United LIVE Updates, PSL 2026 Match 16: Hello! and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan Super League 2026 match 16 in which Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are set to meet for the first time in the PSL 2026 season at the Karachi National Stadium, with both teams heading into the clash high on confidence after victories in their previous matches. The Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars come into this encounter after a big win over table-toppers Multan Sultans, handing them their first defeat of the season with a 20-run victory. The Qalandars currently sit fifth in the eight-team T20 league, having collected four points from three matches. On the other hand, Islamabad United are also riding momentum following a dominant seven-wicket win over Rawalpindi. United are placed third in the standings with five points from four matches, having registered two wins, one loss, and one no result due to rain. With both sides in form, this promises to be an exciting contest as they look to climb further up the PSL 2026 table. Check the LHQ vs ISU match live score and updates below in our live blog.
The Islamabad United captain Shabad Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars,
Third over finished and the Qalandars have managed only 10 runs. Richard Gleeson and Faheem Ashraf took the bowling charge in the second and third over.
LHQ: 10/1 (3)
And, Imad Wasim does the job in the first over itslelf scything away Mohammad Naeem, sealing a golden duck. The Islamabad United bowler conceded only 2 runs in the first over. Abdullah Shafique comes to the crease now.
Haseebullah Khan and Mohammad Naeem open the batting for Qalandars. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim will leads the United attack.
The National Stadium in Karachi is known to be a batting-friendly surface, where a touch of grass offers some early assistance to pacers. The square boundaries measure around 62 meters, while the straight boundary stretches to 70 meters.
Expect high-scoring match today, although the average T20 score at this venue is 148, with teams typically losing around six wickets per innings.
The action is just five minutes away! Grab a cup of coffee or tea, settle in, and get ready as the evening falls in Karachi. Stay with us for all the live scores and updates from the LHQ vs ISU match.