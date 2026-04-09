LIVE | LHQ vs ISU Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Imad Wasim Dismisses Mohammad Naeem For Golden Duck

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United LIVE Updates, PSL 2026 Match 16: Hello! and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan Super League 2026 match 16 in which Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are set to meet for the first time in the PSL 2026 season at the Karachi National Stadium, with both teams heading into the clash high on confidence after victories in their previous matches. The Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars come into this encounter after a big win over table-toppers Multan Sultans, handing them their first defeat of the season with a 20-run victory. The Qalandars currently sit fifth in the eight-team T20 league, having collected four points from three matches. On the other hand, Islamabad United are also riding momentum following a dominant seven-wicket win over Rawalpindi. United are placed third in the standings with five points from four matches, having registered two wins, one loss, and one no result due to rain. With both sides in form, this promises to be an exciting contest as they look to climb further up the PSL 2026 table. Check the LHQ vs ISU match live score and updates below in our live blog.

The Islamabad United captain Shabad Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars,

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Full Squads:

Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad