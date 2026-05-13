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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 13, 2026 09:08:56 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, and he also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Then, the evaluation started, and the officials are regularly working to bring the results to the students on time.

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Live Updates

  • 09:08 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Which official websites to download results?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education will publish the Class 12 results 2026 online. Students can check the Class 12 Result 2026 of the CBSE by visiting the official portal and logging in with their roll number and other details.

    Official websites of CBSE to check Class 12 Result 2026 and download CBSE Class 12 Marksheet:

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbse.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in

    Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 from the above genuine portals only and should not check from other sources to avoid confusion.

  • 08:50 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What can students do if they fail in one or two exams?

    If a student fails in one or two subjects, then they will have the option of appearing in the compartmental examination.

    However, if a student fails more than two subjects, then they will have to reappear in the next year’s examination.

  • 08:40 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What are the passing marks for CBSE Class 12 Result 2026?

    Candidates would have to acquire at least 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE Class 12 exams. They should also achieve the minimum qualifying marks in theory and practice for each subject separately. Both these criteria must be fulfilled to pass the exam.

  • 08:27 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What is the new evaluation process that CBSE implemented this year?

    This year the CBSE has implemented the On-Screen Marking system to digitally evaluate the answer sheets of class 12 board students.

  • 08:18 (IST) 13 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Is final cross-checking underway before CBSE Class 12 result 2026?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education is currently conducting final-level cross-checking of marks to ensure accuracy before declaring the Class 12 Result 2026. The evaluation process has already been completed across most centres.

    Officials have said this verification stage is the final step before the result compilation is completed. Once the process is over, the board will proceed with publishing the results.

    The CBSE Class 12 results are expected to be announced in the third week of May 2026.

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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