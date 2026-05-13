LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, and he also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Then, the evaluation started, and the officials are regularly working to bring the results to the students on time.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will publish the Class 12 results 2026 online. Students can check the Class 12 Result 2026 of the CBSE by visiting the official portal and logging in with their roll number and other details.
Official websites of CBSE to check Class 12 Result 2026 and download CBSE Class 12 Marksheet:
Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 from the above genuine portals only and should not check from other sources to avoid confusion.
If a student fails in one or two subjects, then they will have the option of appearing in the compartmental examination.
However, if a student fails more than two subjects, then they will have to reappear in the next year’s examination.
Candidates would have to acquire at least 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE Class 12 exams. They should also achieve the minimum qualifying marks in theory and practice for each subject separately. Both these criteria must be fulfilled to pass the exam.
This year the CBSE has implemented the On-Screen Marking system to digitally evaluate the answer sheets of class 12 board students.