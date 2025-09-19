LIVE | India vs OMA Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12th: India Eyes For Easy Win Against Oman

India have justified the label of being the number one side of the current Asia cup, by having convincing wins in the matches against UAE and Pakistan. Their opposition was easily overcome by the men of Suryakumar Yadav in the two first fixtures, as they flexed the muscles of batting, and poured down upon them with an all round bowling bombardment that left its stamp. On Friday, September 19, the Men in Blue will be playing against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With 20 out of 21 boxes checked in the first two tests, India should be willing to spare some of their key players and provide important playing time to other batters in the next game.