LIVE | India vs OMA Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12th: India Eyes For Easy Win Against Oman
India have justified the label of being the number one side of the current Asia cup, by having convincing wins in the matches against UAE and Pakistan. Their opposition was easily overcome by the men of Suryakumar Yadav in the two first fixtures, as they flexed the muscles of batting, and poured down upon them with an all round bowling bombardment that left its stamp. On Friday, September 19, the Men in Blue will be playing against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With 20 out of 21 boxes checked in the first two tests, India should be willing to spare some of their key players and provide important playing time to other batters in the next game.
India vs Oman Live Cricket Score: India’s Journey in Asia Cup has been expectional, with the dominant wins against Pakistan and UAE, Oman’s journey has been not upto the mark losing both the matches to UAE and Pakistan.
Match 12 ⚔️
With the Super 4 spots sealed and closed, unbeaten India will take on Oman and put the final pieces of their puzzle in place.#INDvOMAN #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/LmJFkdkCUS
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 19, 2025
India vs Oman Live Cricket Score: India vs Oman will wrap up the Asia Cup 2025 Group Stage Matches. Even though India has already made it to the Super Four, Oman is eliminated from the tournament. The match is to begin from 8:00 PM IST.
India vs Oman Live Cricket Score: At Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, It is predicted to be favourable for Batting alongwith a little assistance from bowlers.
India vs Oman Live Cricket Score: The temperature in Abu Dhabi is set to be around maximum of 39 Degrees Celsius and minimum of 28 Degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted.