LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result

Kerala Lottery Result Today (16-04-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Thursday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore , will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner , and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Karunya-Plus KN-619 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 16-04-2026, Full List of Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –

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Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No –

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Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –

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Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –