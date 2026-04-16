LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

🕒 Updated: April 16, 2026 10:54:23 IST
✍️ Written by: Bhumi Vashisht

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result
Kerala Lottery Result

Kerala Lottery Result Today (16-04-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Thursday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore , will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner , and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Karunya-Plus KN-619 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 16-04-2026, Full List of Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – 
Agent Name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 
Agent name-

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 
Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:  (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 16-04-2025: Prize structure of Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Lottery

Live Updates

  • 10:53 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result, 16 April 2026 KN-619 Kerala Lottery Result: Prize Details

    Prize Breakdown:

    • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore (1 winner)

    • 2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakhs (1 winner)

    • 3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakhs (1 winner)

    • Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 (11 winners)

    • 4th Prize: ₹5,000 (19 winners)

    • 5th Prize: ₹2,000 (6 winners)

    • 6th Prize: ₹1,000 (25 winners)

    • 7th Prize: ₹500 (76 winners)

    • 8th Prize: ₹200 (92 winners)

    • 9th Prize: ₹100 (150 winners)

  • 10:52 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today, 16-04-2026: Types Of Bumper Lotteries

    Kerala State includes types of seasonal “bumper” lotteries in excluding to the weekly ones, like Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.

  • 10:52 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: KN-619 Thursday Lucky Draw Result Will Be DECLARED By 3 PM.

    The Kerala lottery result KN-619 Thursday lucky draw result will be declared by 3 PM.

  • 10:52 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, 16.04.2026: Key Lottery Details

    The KN-619 Kerala Lottery draw is scheduled for today. The winning numbers will be announced during the live draw, which begins at 2:55 PM. The official Kerala Lottery Result for April 16, 2026, will be announced shortly after the draw starts. 

  • 10:51 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today 16-04-2026 LIVE: Lucky Draw Official Website

    Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.

Load More
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

QUICK LINKS