LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.04.2026, Karunya-Plus KN-619 Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result Today (16-04-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Thursday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore , will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner , and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya-Plus KN-619 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Agent Name-
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
Prize Breakdown:
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore (1 winner)
2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakhs (1 winner)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakhs (1 winner)
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 (11 winners)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 (19 winners)
5th Prize: ₹2,000 (6 winners)
6th Prize: ₹1,000 (25 winners)
7th Prize: ₹500 (76 winners)
8th Prize: ₹200 (92 winners)
9th Prize: ₹100 (150 winners)
Kerala State includes types of seasonal “bumper” lotteries in excluding to the weekly ones, like Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.
The Kerala lottery result KN-619 Thursday lucky draw result will be declared by 3 PM.
The KN-619 Kerala Lottery draw is scheduled for today. The winning numbers will be announced during the live draw, which begins at 2:55 PM. The official Kerala Lottery Result for April 16, 2026, will be announced shortly after the draw starts.
Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.