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Home > Entertainment News > Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details

Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details

Meghan Markle's cameo will appear in the show’s 18th season. The series will return on April 19 in Australia on Network 10 and 10 Streaming.

Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 16, 2026 12:26:32 IST

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Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details

MasterChef Australia is all set to get a royal touch. The new season will have Meghan Markle as a guest judge. Channel 10 teased the arrival of the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, April 16 with a beautiful picture. The photograph featured Meghan Markle with judges Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin.

Meghan’s cameo will appear in the show’s 18th season. The series will return on April 19 in Australia on Network 10 and 10 Streaming. Other guest judges on this edition of MasterChef Australia include Maggie Beer, Curtis Stone and Rick Stein.

MasterChef Australia took to Instagram and shared the ‘royal’ glimpse with the caption: ‘We’re welcoming someone SUPER special into the MasterChef Kitchen. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes a special guest appearance this season as she returns to Australia for the first time since 2018. Joining a star-studded lineup of Guest Judges and culinary icons, Meghan helps guide some of the most impressive home cooks the competition has ever seen. This is the series of MasterChef you don’t want to miss.”

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In a snippet, Poh could be heard introducing Meghan and saying, “We have had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this. All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia… the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!”

Meghan, who walked in wearing a black outfit, said as per a report by Variety Australia, “Thank you, I’m so happy to be here.” She went on to add, “Hi everybody,” while waving at the contestants who were cheering for the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle’s MasterChef Australia Cameo

Meghan appeared while she and her husband Prince Harry were in the middle of a four-day trip to Australia, their first visit since the 2018 royal tour. Her participation in MasterChef was kept under wraps until filming ended, but it aligns naturally with her long-standing interest in food and cooking.

Meghan previously shared recipes, dining spots, and culinary inspiration on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and even appeared as a guest judge on Chopped Junior in 2016. More recently, she’s continued exploring this passion through her With Love, Meghan and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

MasterChef Australia: When And Where To Watch

It’s not yet confirmed when Meghan’s MasterChef Australia appearance will air, but Season 18 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 19. The opening episode will see 40 amateur cooks competing for just 24 aprons, which will secure their place in the competition.

Throughout the season, a range of celebrated guests will step into the kitchen to sample dishes and offer their expertise. These include Maggie Beer, Curtis Stone, Adriano Zumbo, Rick Stein, Justine Schofield, Robert Irwin, as well as Jimmy Barnes and Jane Barnes. Social media creators like DimSimLim and Andy Cooks will also make appearances.

MasterChef Australia 2026 debuts at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and will also be available to stream on 10 Play.

ALSO READ: Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details

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Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details

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Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details

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Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details
Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details
Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details
Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details

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