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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

Influencer Kanika Sharma faced massive trolling after marrying Saqib Saifi in interfaith ceremonies. In a viral emotional video, she hit back at critics, defending her personal choice and family values, sparking a wider debate on online harassment and freedom in relationships.

Kanika Sharma–Saqib Saifi Wedding
Kanika Sharma–Saqib Saifi Wedding

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: April 16, 2026 12:54:33 IST

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Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

Kanika Sharma, who works as a digital creator, has built an Instagram following of 3.1 million people. The digital world erupted into chaos after she married her longtime partner Saqib Saifi. The couple celebrated their wedding day in March through a Hindu ceremony and a Nikaah ceremony. The couple’s wedding celebration faced immediate disruption when online users began launching abusive attacks against them. In a raw emotional video that became popular on the internet, Kanika showed her distress while she faced her family enemies who attacked her online. She rejected the right of strangers to evaluate her personal matters by asking “Aap hote kaun ho?” which she used to protect her decision to marry from different religious backgrounds.

Navigating Online Backlash and Family Values in Saqib Saifi Kanika Sharma Wedding

The transition from content collaboration to a committed marriage was a journey of several years for Kanika and Saqib yet the public reaction has created a digital divide that separates people into two opposing groups. The couple had their families approve the marriage, yet the “Saqib Saifi Kanika Sharma wedding” became a target for people who opposed interfaith weddings.

Kanika Sharma’s Emotional Breakdown Highlights Struggle Between Personal Choice and Public Judgment

Kanika’s emotional breakdown on camera established that the insults against her were less important than her need to protect her family’s reputation. She used her brother’s commitment to animal welfare and cow protection as evidence to disprove the false claims that others made about her background. The need for public approval creates a major obstacle for influencers who experience personal milestones that do not follow traditional social norms.

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The Digital Debate on Personal Agency and Interfaith Union Social Media Reactions

The discussion about Kanika’s video has started a larger discussion about how people react to interfaith relationships on social media and how online behavior should be managed. The couple’s comment section has turned into a conflict zone because people express their differing viewpoints, which has led to a debate about personal liberty and social control. The couple’s supporters have used the personal choice hashtag to show their support for the couple, who openly shared their experience of cultural differences.

Kanika Sharma Speaks Out on Interfaith Marriage

The ongoing trolling activities on social media platforms demonstrate how users constantly interrupt personal achievements to engage in political discussions. Kanika decided to speak out against her harassment because it enabled her to become an activist who supports the right of people to select their partners without worrying about online digital threats.

Also Read: Yami Gautam’s Old Viral Video Shows Her Crush On Shahid Afridi, Sparks Comparison As Her Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ‘Destroys’ Pakistan

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Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

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Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

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Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi
Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi
Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi
Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

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