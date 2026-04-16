LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Dates, Application Fees, and Key Details Here

The LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has released the official notification of Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026 to fill 180 vacancies across various states. The recruitment process is open from 16th April to 30th April 2026.

The recruitment process is a part of the company’s effort to scale up operations across the country and also a chance for aspirants to join the housing finance sector in an entry-level capacity.

What is LIC HFL Junior Assistant recruitment 2026 about

The LIC HFL Junior Assistant recruitment 2026 is the national-level recruitment drive to fill 180 positions.

The job requires the candidate to support daily operations, which include handling customer interaction, administrative duties and financial processing.

The selected candidates will be required to assist in loan file verification, checking documents and dealing with customers regarding housing finance services.

What are LIC HFL recruitment 2026 important dates

The application process for LIC HFL 2026 recruitment is open from 16th April to 30th April 2026. The online application process will close on 30th April 2026, and no applications will be accepted beyond the deadline.

The online exam will be conducted in June 2026 during the first week. However, the exact date will be announced later.

How many vacancies are available in LIC HFL 2026 recruitment

LIC HFL has announced a total of 180 vacancies in various states. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are the states with the maximum number of vacancies. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha are also the states with allocated vacancies.

What is LIC HFL Junior Assistant eligibility criteria 2026

Only certain candidates are eligible to apply. Qualified candidates should be Indian citizens. The age limit is 21 to 30 years as of 1st April 2026.

The candidate must have graduated with a minimum of 55 per cent marks from a recognised university.

Distance and part-time courses are not eligible. Basic knowledge of computers is required. Experience is desirable but not compulsory.

What is LIC HFL Junior Assistant application fee 2026

The application fee for LIC HFL Junior Assistant recruitment 2026 is Rs 800 plus applicable GST. Payment has to be made through online payment modes through debit card, credit card or net banking.

Students must ensure successful payment of the application fee, as applications are rejected in case of incomplete fee payment.

How to apply for LIC HFL Junior Assistant recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official LIC HFL website. The candidate has to register with a valid email ID and mobile number, provide personal and academic information and submit necessary documents.

Candidates must submit scanned copies of their photograph, signature, thumb impression and a handwritten declaration as per the given guidelines.

Once the form is filled and the fee is paid, the application has to be submitted and confirmation has to be downloaded.

What are job role and responsibilities in LIC HFL Junior Assistant post

The Junior Assistant will be involved in customer service, record maintenance, processing of loan documents and assisting in follow-ups of EMI.

Employees will be required to assist in recovery processes and the smooth functioning of departments. The role provides an overall exposure to financial services and customer operations.

This is a good entry point for individuals interested in the banking and finance sector. Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through all the details before submitting the application, as no corrections will be allowed after final submission.

Since the registration time is very limited, it is advisable to register early so as to avoid any last-minute technical difficulties.

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