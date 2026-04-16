LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth donald trump Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth donald trump Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth donald trump Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth donald trump Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth donald trump Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth donald trump Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth donald trump Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth donald trump Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2026 shortly on its official website.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026
NEET UG Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 16, 2026 12:27:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The NEET UG Admit Card 2026 will be released very soon on the official website of the National Testing Agency. All candidates who have enrolled for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) must be able to download the hall ticket from the official website. Once the link to the download becomes available. Without the admit card, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam in the examination hall.

When will NEET UG admit card 2026 be released

The NEET UG admit card 2026 will be available in the coming days prior to the exam. The NEET UG exam will be conducted on 3rd May 2026.

But the exact date has not been announced yet. Usually, the NEET UG admit card will be available a few days before the exam date.

You Might Be Interested In

Candidates have already received their advance city intimation slips. These slips inform them about the city in which the exam will be conducted.

The admit card will have more information about the exact address of the exam centre and the time by which they are supposed to report.

Where to download NEET UG admit card 2026 online

The NEET UG admit card 2026 can be downloaded from the official NTA NEET website. Candidates will have to log in with the application number and their date of birth. The admit card link will be available on the homepage when it is released.

Students should download and print a copy of the admit card as early as possible so as to avoid any last-minute complications.

How to download NEET UG hall ticket 2026

To download the NEET UG admit card 2026, candidates need to go to the official website and click on the admit card link. They then have to enter their login details, and the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should read all the information mentioned in the admit card carefully before downloading it. A printed copy of the admit card should be taken to the exam centre on examination day.

What are the NEET UG 2026 exam date and timing

The NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. NEET UG 2026 will be a pen-and-paper-based pattern in 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

To avoid any confusion, candidates are advised to reach exam centres long before the reporting time as mentioned in the admit card.

What is NEET UG 2026 exam pattern and marking scheme

There will be 180 questions in total in the NEET UG 2026 question paper of 720 marks. There will be 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 questions in biology (botany and zoology).

The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes, and candidates must follow all the official exam guidelines and instructions mentioned in the admit card.

Why is NEET UG admit card 2026 important

The NEET UG 2026 admit card is a mandatory document for a candidate to appear for the NEET UG 2026 exam. Candidates’ name, roll number, exam centre, exam date, exam time, and other important instructions are contained in the admit card.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card under any circumstances. It is also important to bring a valid photo ID along with hall ticket.

What should candidates check on NEET admit card 2026

Candidates should ensure upon downloading admit cards that all the details such as personal details, exam centre address, photograph and signature are correct. Any mismatch should be clarified to the concerned authorities.

Candidates should make daily visits to the official website for any updates as the exam date approaches and all the best for a hassle-free NEET examination experience.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Exam 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, Dates, and How to Apply Online

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: NEET admit card 2026 release dateNEET UG 2026 admit cardNEET UG admit card 2026NEET UG hall ticket 2026nta neetNTA NEET admit card 2026

RELATED News

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 Registration Begins at cbse.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Dates, and How to Apply Online

Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Likely Date, Steps to Download Scorecard Online

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Anytime Soon At cbse.nic.in: Check Expected Date, How to Check, And Key Details

CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

LIVE | CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: How to Calculate Percentage Under New Rules (Exact Formula)

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

Amravati Viral MMS: ‘Download Links’ Go Viral After Sex Video Scandal — Do Not Click Or You May Be….

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 5: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty’s Futuristic Rom-Com Mints Rs 44 Crore

VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price

Bhooth Bangla Cast Fees Revealed: Akshay Kumar Takes Rs 18 Crore And 70% Profit Share, Tabu Charges Rs 2 Crore

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Meghan Markle To Be Guest Judge In MasterChef Australia: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast Details

Man Arrested In Delhi For Cheating 500 Women Of Rs 2 Crore Via Matrimonial Apps

Emirates Dubai Flights Update: Key Airport Travel Rules, Rebooking Options and May 31 Deadline Explained

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket
NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket
NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket
NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Release Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

QUICK LINKS