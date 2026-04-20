Tamil Nadu Summer Vacation 2026: Schools in Chennai, Coimbatore to Close from April 17; Check Reopening Dates

As the academic year 2025-26 draws to a close, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has officially released the summer holiday schedule for all government, aided, and private schools across the state. In a bid to safeguard students from rising summer temperatures and the predicted heatwaves in April and May, schools in major cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirapalli, began their breaks on April 17, 2026.
Official Summer Vacation Schedule
According to the official notification, the academic session will conclude following the completion of the final examinations for various classes. The department has ensured that the schedule provides ample rest for students while allowing teachers time for administrative wrap-ups.
- Last Working Day for Students: April 16, 2026
- Summer Vacation Begins: April 17, 2026
- Last Working Day for Teachers: April 25, 2026
- Expected Reopening Date: June 1, 2026 (For Classes 4 to 12)
- Primary School Reopening: June 4, 2026 (For Classes 1 to 3)
Staggered Reopening and Curriculum Changes
For the 2026-27 academic year, the Tamil Nadu government has planned a staggered reopening. While higher classes will resume on the first Monday of June, Primary School students (Classes 1-3) will get a few extra days of rest.
This delay is intentional, as the Education Department has scheduled a specialized Teacher Training Program from June 1 to June 3. During this period, educators will be trained on the updated curriculum and new pedagogical tools aimed at enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy under the state’s flagship education schemes.
Heatwave Precautions and Student Safety
The decision to start the vacation in mid-April comes after consultations with the meteorological department. With coastal cities like Chennai and inland hubs like Coimbatore seeing a steady rise in the heat index, the government has advised schools against conducting mandatory “special classes” during the peak of the afternoon heat.
Important Guidelines for Parents and Schools
Results Announcement: Most schools are expected to declare annual results by the last week of April or via digital portals in early May.
Textbook Distribution: The state has already initiated the logistics for printing textbooks, ensuring that students receive their new materials on the very first day of the reopening.
Admission Cycle: The admission process for the new academic year remains active, with many schools in Chennai and Coimbatore offering online registration facilities during the break.
As the 45-day summer break begins, authorities encourage parents to keep children hydrated and engage them in indoor creative activities to beat the Tamil Nadu summer.
Also Read: Maharashtra Summer Vacation 2026: Schools in Mumbai & Pune to Remain Closed from May 2 to June 15 | Full Schedule & Official Update
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