UAE FTA New Tax Penalties 2026: Reduced Fines, Key Changes and What Businesses Need to Know

UAE FTA New Tax Penalties: The Federal Tax Authority has issued new amendments to administrative penalties in the country’s tax laws aimed at offering significant relief to businesses and taxable individuals. The new rules took effect on April 14, under Cabinet Decision No. 129 of 2025, which amends earlier provisions made in 2017. The new move is aimed at simplifying tax compliance, reducing financial burden on companies and driving voluntary corrections of errors. According to the authorities, the new move is part of the efforts to achieve a flexible and business-friendly tax regime while maintaining transparency and contributing to the continued growth of the UAE economy.

New Decision Offers Significant Relief to Businesses

The amendments made by the Federal Tax Authority to reduce penalties and simplify compliance processes for businesses registered under VAT and excise tax, are aimed at encouraging companies to maintain accurate records of their taxes and correct any errors in their reports. Authorities have emphasized that the changes are in line with international best practices and ensure that the UAE tax regime remains competitive and agile. By easing penalties, the new move is expected to encourage businesses to comply with the tax regime and proactively correct any errors in their tax filings.

Significant “Warming Up” in Administrative Penalties

Perhaps the most impressive feature of the reforms is the reduction in the amount of many administrative penalties. For example, the fine for not filing tax documents in Arabic upon request is reduced from Dh20,000 to Dh5,000. Similarly, the penalty for not updating tax records is now Dh1,000 per violation and Dh5,000 in the case of multiple violations within 24 months. Also, the penalty for the legal representative who fails to notify the authorities that he/she has been appointed is reduced from Dh10,000 to Dh1,000. Businesses throughout the UAE should now feel significantly better financially.

The New Rules Promote Voluntary Compliance and Transparency

The new framework encourages voluntary compliance. Companies will have an opportunity to submit a voluntary disclosure for errors in tax returns, assessments, or refund requests, with reduced penalties. The Federal Tax Authority also stressed the importance of transparency and cooperation between taxpayers and regulators and the need to regularize tax positions in a non-penalizing manner.

Broader impact on businesses and the economy

The reforms are expected to enhance the UAE’s status as a global economic hub and relieve businesses from the cost of compliance, officials said, while helping companies worldwide focus on innovation and growth. The amendments will also make the UAE’s tax system more adaptable to the ever-changing economic realities. “We encourage all taxpayers registered with the tax authorities to fully benefit from the relevant provisions of the law, to settle any pending issues and remain compliant with the new deadlines,” the officials added.