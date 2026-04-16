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Home > Education News > AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Merit List Date and Steps to Download PDF, Direct Link Here

AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Merit List Date and Steps to Download PDF, Direct Link Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to release the AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026 shortly on its official website.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026
AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 16, 2026 13:45:48 IST

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AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Merit List Date and Steps to Download PDF, Direct Link Here

The AIIMS NORCET 10 result, 2026, will be available soon on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The candidates who appeared for the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 preliminary exam can download the results in PDF format when they are announced. The preliminaries were conducted on the 11th of April 2026 as part of the recruitment drive for 2,779 vacancies of nursing officers across AIIMS institutes.

When will AIIMS NORCET 10 result 2026 be declared

The AIIMS NORCET 10 result, 2026, is expected to be declared soon after the preliminary exam. There is no official date fixed for the declaration of the result.

Usually, the result is declared within a few weeks of the preliminary exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates on the result declaration.

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Where to check AIIMS NORCET 10 result 2026 online

The result of AIIMS NORCET 10 will be published on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit the website and download the result from the results section.

Unlike most other exams, the result of AIIMS NORCET 10 will be released in the form of a merit list PDF, not individual scorecards.

How to download AIIMS NORCET 10 result 2026 merit list

Candidates can download the AIIMS NORCET 2026 result by going to the official website of AIIMS and clicking on the result link available on the home page. The merit list PDF will open where the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will be displayed.

Candidates can use the search option (Ctrl+F) to find the roll number on the page and verify the roll number. Candidates can then download the file and save it for later usage.

What details are mentioned in AIIMS NORCET 10 result

The result PDF will contain the roll numbers of qualified candidates, category, percentile scores and rank but not the individual scorecards and subject-wise marks.

The merit-based format will be used for further shortlisting for the next stage of recruitment.

What is AIIMS NORCET 10 cut-off for 2026

Along with the result, AIIMS will also release the category-wise cut-off marks which will determine which candidates are shortlisted for the next stage.

As per the previous trend, the cut-off marks will vary depending upon the difficulty level of the examination, number of candidates and overall performance of the candidates.

What happens after AIIMS NORCET 10 preliminary result

The qualified candidates in the preliminary will be eligible to appear for the NORCET 10 Mains examination, which will be conducted on 30 April 2026.

The candidates shortlisted for the document verification stage after the mains exam will have to clear this final stage of recruitment.

Why is AIIMS NORCET 10 result 2026 important

The AIIMS NORCET 10 result, 2026, is a major milestone for candidates hoping to be selected for the nursing officer positions in AIIMS institutions. It will decide who can take the main exam and will be the final determinant of both the selection and final rank of the candidates. With thousands of vacancies at stake, candidates are advised to not lose any time and to stay prepared for the next stage.

Also Read: LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Dates, Application Fees, and Key Details Here

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Tags: AIIMS NORCETAIIMS NORCET 10 ResultAIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026AIIMS Nursing Officer result 2026NORCET 10 merit list 2026

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AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Merit List Date and Steps to Download PDF, Direct Link Here
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