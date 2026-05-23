Live Updates: CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Faces Glitch, JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared, AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared

From board exam results and entrance tests' answer keys to admit cards, follow every major education update from across India. Stay updated on the CBSE re-evaluation portal glitch, the JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam and all important announcements for school boards, competitive exams and higher education institutions.

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Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The students and parents have been facing criticism at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as the complaints about CBSE re-evaluation portal technical issues. The issue came to light after many students noted high fees to get scanned answer sheets and for re-evaluation through the portal.

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations. The JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026 has been released.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.