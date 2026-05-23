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Live Updates: CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Faces Glitch, JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared, AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared

🕒 Updated: May 23, 2026 14:02:45 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

From board exam results and entrance tests' answer keys to admit cards, follow every major education update from across India. Stay updated on the CBSE re-evaluation portal glitch, the JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam and all important announcements for school boards, competitive exams and higher education institutions.

Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)
Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)

Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India.   The students and parents have been facing criticism at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as the complaints about CBSE re-evaluation portal technical issues. The issue came to light after many students noted high fees to get scanned answer sheets and for re-evaluation through the portal.

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations. The JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026 has been released.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place. 

Stay updated with NewsX for the latest education news updates

Live Updates

  • 14:02 (IST) 23 May 2026

    How to download TS POLYCET Result 2026?

    TS POLYCET 2026 rank cards can be downloaded online by candidates by entering their hall ticket number on the official website. Candidates first have to visit the home page to click on the Rank Card link and enter login credentials. The result and rank details can be viewed on the screen.

    Candidates should closely crosscheck all information mentioned on the rank card and download the same for further admission-related activity. The scorecard has necessary information like marks scored, rank achieved, and candidate details.

  • 13:35 (IST) 23 May 2026

    TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared

    The TS POLYCET Result 2026 has been announced by Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training SBTET for admission to diploma programmes in the state.

  • 12:55 (IST) 23 May 2026

    INI CET Result 2026: When will the result be announced?

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) might release the INI CET Result 2026 for the July session anytime today on the institute’s website. Individuals taking part in the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) can access the result PDF from aiimsexams.ac.in as soon as the results are released. 

  • 12:26 (IST) 23 May 2026

    UPTGT exam city slip out

    The UPTGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

  • 11:52 (IST) 23 May 2026

    What problems are students facing on the CBSE portal?

    A number of students faced technical glitches while trying to submit application forms on CBSE portal. Reportedly, they were failing to submit the form and the portal crashed in between. Others said that after they entered banking details and the request was sent, payment was not received and they had to try again.

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Live Updates: CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Faces Glitch, JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared, AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared

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Live Updates: CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Faces Glitch, JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared, AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared
Live Updates: CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Faces Glitch, JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared, AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared
Live Updates: CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Faces Glitch, JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared, AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared
Live Updates: CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Faces Glitch, JNVST Class 6 Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared, AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released, TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared

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