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Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: LQ Win By 32 Runs

🕒 Updated: April 18, 2026 23:39:30 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

LQ vs RAP Live Score PSL 2026: LQ vs RAP Live Score, LQ vs RAP live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of LQ vs RAP on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score Photo X
Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score Photo X

Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz AS IT HAPPENED PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars beat Rawalpindiz by 32 runs in their PSL 2026 clash after posting 210/4 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman starred with 84, while Mohammad Farooq smashed 63 to set up a strong total. In reply, Rawalpindiz lost early wickets despite Yasir Khan’s quickfire 58. Saad Masood fought back with 54 off 26 balls, but the chase fell short as they finished on 178/9. Haris Rauf led Lahore’s bowling attack with three wickets to seal an important victory.

Lahore Qalandars Preview

Lahore Qalandars head into this clash under pressure after a difficult start to the tournament. They are currently placed seventh in the standings, having managed only two wins from their five matches so far. With the playoff race heating up, Lahore cannot afford too many more slip-ups in the coming games.

The Qalandars possess enough quality in their squad to turn things around, but consistency has been their biggest issue this season. Their batting unit will need to deliver stronger performances, while the bowlers must be sharper in crucial moments. A victory here could provide much-needed momentum and help them climb the table.

With several matches still left to play, Lahore know that a strong finish could still keep their knockout hopes alive. That makes this encounter a must-win game for the former champions.

Rawalpindiz Preview

Rawalpindiz have had a season to forget so far and currently sit at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all six of their matches and are still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

Despite their struggles, the team will view this match as an opportunity to finally break their losing streak. A win would lift confidence within the squad and give them something positive to build on for the remainder of the season. It would also help them avoid the disappointment of going through the campaign without registering a victory.

To challenge Lahore, Rawalpindiz will need improvements in both batting and bowling, along with a more composed display under pressure.

LQ vs RAP Pitch Report 

The surface at the National Stadium, Karachi, is expected to favour the batters. Once players settle in, stroke-making should become easier, allowing teams to post competitive totals.

Bowlers may get some assistance with the new ball early in the innings, particularly the fast bowlers who can exploit any movement on offer. However, that help is likely to fade quickly, making discipline and variation important later in the game.

Given the conditions, fans can expect a high-scoring contest, with the toss potentially playing a key role in team strategy.

Live Updates

  • 23:30 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz Live Updates: LQ Win By 32 Runs

    Rawalpindiz slipped from 98/4 after 11 overs to finish on 178/9, handing Lahore Qalandars a convincing 32-run victory in their PSL 2026 clash. Sikandar Raza struck immediately in the 12th over, removing Sam Billings with a smart stumping as Pindiz moved to 104/5. Usama Mir then tightened the screws, bowling Dian Forrester and later trapping Cole McConchie lbw, leaving the chase in deep trouble at 125/7 after 15 overs. Despite the collapse, Saad Masood launched a spirited counterattack. He smashed boundaries regularly against the spinners and seamers, racing to a fighting fifty off just 21 balls. His aggressive knock kept Rawalpindiz alive...

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  • 22:25 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Updates PSL 2026: Pindiz 98/4 After 11 Overs

    Rawalpindiz rebuilt steadily in the 11th over, moving to 98/4 in their chase of 211. Daniel Sams conceded 8 runs as Sam Billings and Dian Forrester focused on rotating the strike and finding gaps.

    Billings added useful runs with a couple and a well-run three, while Forrester chipped in with singles. At the end of the over, Billings was unbeaten on 7 off 5 balls, with Forrester on 3 off 4 deliveries.

  • 22:21 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz Live Updates PSL 2026: RAP 90/4 After 10 Overs

    Rawalpindiz made an aggressive start in their chase of 211 but slipped to 90/4 after 10 overs against Lahore Qalandars. After reaching 16/0 in 2 overs, the innings changed dramatically in the third over as Shaheen Afridi struck twice. He removed Shahzaib Khan for 7 and trapped Mohammad Rizwan lbw for 9, reducing Rawalpindiz to 17/2. Yasir Khan then launched a superb counterattack. He took on the bowlers with fearless hitting, smashing boundaries and sixes to keep the chase alive. A 19-run fourth over off Daniel Sams gave Rawalpindiz momentum, and they moved to 36/2 after 4 overs. Yasir continued the assault,...

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  • 21:34 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Updates: RAP 7/0 After 1 Over

    Rawalpindiz made a steady start in their chase of 211, reaching 7/0 after the first over against Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen Afridi kept things tight early on, but Shahzaib Khan found the boundary with a confident stroke over mid-on.

    At the end of the over, Shahzaib Khan was unbeaten on 6 off 3 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan was on 1 off 3 deliveries.

  • 21:14 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz Live Updates: LQ 210/4 After 20 Overs

    Lahore Qalandars finished strongly to post 210/4 in 20 overs after moving from 191/3 after 18 overs. Mohammad Amir delivered a tidy 19th over, conceding just 4 runs and claiming the key wicket of Fakhar Zaman, who departed after a superb 84 off 54 balls. His dismissal briefly slowed Lahore’s momentum as the score moved to 195/4. However, the Qalandars ended the innings in explosive fashion. Daryl Mitchell’s final over went for 15 runs, with Asif Ali providing the late fireworks. After a couple of dot balls, Asif smashed two towering sixes in the final two deliveries to lift Lahore past the...

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Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: LQ Win By 32 Runs

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Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: LQ Win By 32 Runs
Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: LQ Win By 32 Runs
Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: LQ Win By 32 Runs
Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: LQ Win By 32 Runs

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