Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: LQ Win By 32 Runs

LQ vs RAP Live Score PSL 2026: LQ vs RAP Live Score, LQ vs RAP live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of LQ vs RAP on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Rawalpindiz slipped from 98/4 after 11 overs to finish on 178/9, handing Lahore Qalandars a convincing 32-run victory in their PSL 2026 clash. Sikandar Raza struck immediately in the 12th over, removing Sam Billings with a smart stumping as Pindiz moved to 104/5. Usama Mir then tightened the screws, bowling Dian Forrester and later trapping Cole McConchie lbw, leaving the chase in deep trouble at 125/7 after 15 overs. Despite the collapse, Saad Masood launched a spirited counterattack. He smashed boundaries regularly against the spinners and seamers, racing to a fighting fifty off just 21 balls. His aggressive knock kept Rawalpindiz alive...
Rawalpindiz rebuilt steadily in the 11th over, moving to 98/4 in their chase of 211. Daniel Sams conceded 8 runs as Sam Billings and Dian Forrester focused on rotating the strike and finding gaps.
Billings added useful runs with a couple and a well-run three, while Forrester chipped in with singles. At the end of the over, Billings was unbeaten on 7 off 5 balls, with Forrester on 3 off 4 deliveries.
Rawalpindiz made an aggressive start in their chase of 211 but slipped to 90/4 after 10 overs against Lahore Qalandars. After reaching 16/0 in 2 overs, the innings changed dramatically in the third over as Shaheen Afridi struck twice. He removed Shahzaib Khan for 7 and trapped Mohammad Rizwan lbw for 9, reducing Rawalpindiz to 17/2. Yasir Khan then launched a superb counterattack. He took on the bowlers with fearless hitting, smashing boundaries and sixes to keep the chase alive. A 19-run fourth over off Daniel Sams gave Rawalpindiz momentum, and they moved to 36/2 after 4 overs. Yasir continued the assault,...
Rawalpindiz made a steady start in their chase of 211, reaching 7/0 after the first over against Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen Afridi kept things tight early on, but Shahzaib Khan found the boundary with a confident stroke over mid-on.
At the end of the over, Shahzaib Khan was unbeaten on 6 off 3 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan was on 1 off 3 deliveries.
Lahore Qalandars finished strongly to post 210/4 in 20 overs after moving from 191/3 after 18 overs. Mohammad Amir delivered a tidy 19th over, conceding just 4 runs and claiming the key wicket of Fakhar Zaman, who departed after a superb 84 off 54 balls. His dismissal briefly slowed Lahore’s momentum as the score moved to 195/4. However, the Qalandars ended the innings in explosive fashion. Daryl Mitchell’s final over went for 15 runs, with Asif Ali providing the late fireworks. After a couple of dot balls, Asif smashed two towering sixes in the final two deliveries to lift Lahore past the...