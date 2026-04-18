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Home > Sports News > ISL 2025-26: FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race

ISL 2025-26: FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race

FC Goa defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0 in the ISL 2025-26, ending the Islanders’ unbeaten run as goals from Sahil Tavora and Muhammed Nemil sealed a big win.

FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race. Photo X
FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 18, 2026 23:56:20 IST

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ISL 2025-26: FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race

ISL 2025-26: FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC, the league leaders, 2-0 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Margao, on Saturday. This was the Islanders’ first loss of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season. Sahil Tavora and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil both scored goals, including a stunning long-range shot just before halftime. The Gaurs took full advantage of their dominance, and their disciplined defence kept Mumbai City at bay the whole time.

A press release said that Nemil was named Player of the Match for his important performance. The hosts got off to a good start and controlled the ball in the first few minutes, moving it with purpose and trying to break down Mumbai City’s well-organised defence. Raynier Fernandes and Sahil Tavora both tried to score early on, showing that Goa wanted to attack, but the Islanders’ defence, led by Nuno Reis and Bijay Chhetri, held strong.

Mumbai City, meanwhile, looked to threaten on the counter, with midfielder Jorge Pereyra Diaz and winger Noufal PN involved in sporadic forward moves, but clear-cut chances were hard to come by as Goa dictated the tempo. The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute following sustained pressure from the hosts. A corner from Dejan Drazic caused chaos inside the Mumbai penalty area, and after an initial effort was blocked, Sahil Tavora reacted quickest to guide the loose ball into the bottom corner, giving FC Goa a deserved lead.

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Mumbai attempted an immediate response, with Noufal testing Goa keeper Hrithik Tiwari from distance and Joni Kauko seeing a follow-up effort blocked, but Goa continued to look the more composed side. The Gaurs doubled their advantage in stoppage time of the first half with a moment of brilliance. After winning an aerial duel in midfield, Muhammed Nemil was picked out by Raynier Fernandes, took a touch, and unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike from nearly 35 yards that flew into the top corner, leaving Phurba Lachenpa with no chance and sending the home crowd into raptures.

Holding a 2-0 lead at the break, Goa entered the second half with confidence, while Mumbai City pushed men forward in search of a way back into the contest. The Islanders dominated possession after the restart, but Goa’s defensive unit, led by Pol Moreno and Sandesh Jhingan, remained resolute. Attempts from Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte were either blocked or failed to trouble Tiwari, as Mumbai struggled to find the final pass in the attacking third. Mumbai continued to press, introducing fresh legs in the latter stages, but Goa’s defensive discipline and organisation ensured that clear opportunities remained limited.

 Tiwari was called into action on a few occasions, notably to deny substitute Vikram Partap Singh, while long-range efforts from Noufal and Chhangte failed to find the target. In the closing minutes, Mumbai City came agonisingly close when Chhangte delivered a dangerous cross across goal, but substitute Zothanpuia couldn’t find the finishing touch, summing up a frustrating evening for the Islanders. At the final whistle, FC Goa secured a deserved 2-0 victory, moving up to third in the table with 16 points from nine matches. Mumbai City FC, despite the defeat, remain at the top with 18 points, but their unbeaten run comes to an end as the title race tightens.

With ANI Inputs

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ISL 2025-26: FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race

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ISL 2025-26: FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race
ISL 2025-26: FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race
ISL 2025-26: FC Goa Beat League Leaders Mumbai City 2-0 to Ignite Title Race
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