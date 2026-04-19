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Home > World News > Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region

Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region

Iran now prioritises fee-paying ships in the Strait of Hormuz, tightening military control and delaying others amid tensions with the US.

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iran us war

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 19, 2026 01:20:21 IST

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Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region

Amid additional limitations imposed by Tehran on maritime traffic via the crucial shipping lane, a senior Iranian official told CNN on Saturday that Iran will give preference to vessels that agree to pay fees for traversing the important Strait of Hormuz. 

“Given the limitation on the number of vessels that will be allowed to pass, Iran has decided to give priority to those vessels that respond more quickly to the new Strait of Hormuz protocols and pay the costs of security and safety services,” the official told CNN. 

“Vessels that do not pay the fees will have their passage postponed,” the official added, as per CNN. 

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The move comes after Iran reimposed restrictions on ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz, citing what it described as “repeated breaches of trust” by the United States in the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, as reported by CNN. 

According to CNN, the senior official said the prioritisation measure is part of Iran’s efforts to manage maritime traffic “in light of the new order governing this strait.” 

Iran on Saturday announced that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its “previous state” of strict military control, as it was before the ceasefire deal with Israel and Lebanon, citing violations by the United States under its continued blockade of Iranian ports, despite Tehran earlier announcing the reopening of the waterway. 

According to the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing the spokesperson for Iran’s Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Tehran had earlier agreed, in good faith, to allow limited and managed passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels through the strategic strait following negotiations. 

However, the spokesperson stated that the United States repeatedly breached commitments and engaged in “piracy and banditry” under the pretext of enforcing a blockade over the ports of the Islamic Republic. 

“Following previous agreements in negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed in good faith to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass 

through the Strait of Hormuz in a managed manner. Unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated record of breach of promise, continue to engage in piracy and banditry under the guise of a so-called blockade,” the statement read, as quoted by IRIB. 

The spokesperson further declared that control over the Strait has now been tightened, with the waterway placed under the “strict management and control” of Iran’s armed forces. 

“For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under strict management and control of the armed forces,” the statement added. 

The statement further stated that the current situation would persist unless Washington ensures what Iran described as “complete freedom of movement” for Iranian vessels. 

(Input from ANI)

Also Read: Pope Leo Breaks Silence On Feud With Donald Trump, Says ‘Tyrant’ Remark At US President…

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Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region

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Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region

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Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region
Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region
Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region
Iran To Prioritise Fee-Paying Ships: Military Control Tightens As US-Tehran Tensions Accelerate In The Region

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