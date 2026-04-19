IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj continued his fine run in the Indian Premier League 2026. The right-arm pacer claimed a three-wicket haul in the SRH vs CSK clash. However, despite the strong bowling performance from Kamboj, the Chennai Super Kings could not win their third game in a row. The five-time champions came short by 10 runs in their chase of 194 runs, recording their fourth defeat of the season. Meanwhile, in the afternoon game at Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar too made a jump in the Purple Cap leaderboard. Bhuvi made it to the third spot in the list for the most wickets in IPL 2026. Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, has 11 wickets to his name in five games and is placed second on the leaderboard.

Among uncapped players, Prince Yadav has taken the most wickets in the season. The LSG pacer has nine wickets in five games. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya have taken the most wickets by spinners in this season.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

How has Anshul Kamboj performed in IPL 2026?

Anshul Kamboj has been one of the only positives for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer has taken 13 wickets in six games so far in the season.

SRH vs CSK: Who has taken the most wickets in IPL history?

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for taking the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. The right-arm leg spinner has taken 224 wickets in his IPL career so far.

SRH vs CSK: Who has won the most Purple Caps in IPL history?

Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel are the only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice. Bravo won the award in 2013 and 2015, while Bhuvi did it in 2016 and 2017. Harshal Patel, on the other hand, did it in 2021 and 2024.

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