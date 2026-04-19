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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List

Anshul Kamboj leads IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings with 13 wickets after his three-wicket haul in SRH vs CSK. Prasidh Krishna sits second, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar climbs to third, highlighting an intense race for most wickets this season.

Anshul Kamboj has taken 13 wickets in IPL 2026. Image Credit ANI
Anshul Kamboj has taken 13 wickets in IPL 2026. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 00:32:39 IST

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj continued his fine run in the Indian Premier League 2026. The right-arm pacer claimed a three-wicket haul in the SRH vs CSK clash. However, despite the strong bowling performance from Kamboj, the Chennai Super Kings could not win their third game in a row. The five-time champions came short by 10 runs in their chase of 194 runs, recording their fourth defeat of the season. Meanwhile, in the afternoon game at Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar too made a jump in the Purple Cap leaderboard. Bhuvi made it to the third spot in the list for the most wickets in IPL 2026. Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, has 11 wickets to his name in five games and is placed second on the leaderboard. 

Among uncapped players, Prince Yadav has taken the most wickets in the season. The LSG pacer has nine wickets in five games. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya have taken the most wickets by spinners in this season. 

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Wickets

Economy

Average

Best Bowling Figures

1

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings

6

13

9.73

16.23

3/22

2

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans

5

11

9.20

16.72

3/29

3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

10

8.33

20.00

3/26

4

Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants

5

9

9.11

18.22

3/32

5

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals

5

9

9.31

16.55

4/41

6

Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

8

8.57

22.50

2/30

7

Jamie Overton

Chennai Super Kings

5

8

9.53

17.87

4/18

8

Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals

5

7

8.38

23.57

3/27

9

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals

5

7

8.47

20.57

2/19

10

Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

7

9.94

24.85

2/14

11

Kagiso Rabada

Gujarat Titans

5

7

10.05

27.28

3/29

12

Vaibhav Arora

Kolkata Knight Riders

6

7

11.35

32.42

2/38

How has Anshul Kamboj performed in IPL 2026?

Anshul Kamboj has been one of the only positives for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer has taken 13 wickets in six games so far in the season.

SRH vs CSK: Who has taken the most wickets in IPL history?

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for taking the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. The right-arm leg spinner has taken 224 wickets in his IPL career so far. 

SRH vs CSK: Who has won the most Purple Caps in IPL history?

Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel are the only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice. Bravo won the award in 2013 and 2015, while Bhuvi did it in 2016 and 2017. Harshal Patel, on the other hand, did it in 2021 and 2024.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims No.1 Spot After Three-Wicket Haul vs SRH; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jumps to 3rd Position | Full List

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