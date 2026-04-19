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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside

IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside

Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard after scoring 59 in SRH vs CSK at Uppal. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star overtook Shubman Gill, while Virat Kohli remains among the leading run-scorers this season.

Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Image Credit: ANI
Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 00:01:53 IST

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard with a half-century against Chennai Super Kings. The South African batter scored 59 runs in the first innings in 39 balls. Klaasen is followed by Shumban Gill on the list. The Gujarat Titans skipper has scored 251 runs in only four matches in the season. Virat Kohli ranks third on the list of the Orange Cap leaderboard for IPL 2026. He has scored 247 runs in the season while averaging close to 50.

Klaasen’s performance was a crucial knock as it helped SRH score 194 runs in the first innings. The total in the end proved to be too much for the five-time champions as the hosts won by 10 runs. 

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

283

144.83

47.16

62

2

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans

4

251

154.93

62.75

86

3

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

247

157.32

49.40

69*

4

Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

230

212.96

46.00

63

5

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

213

188.49

35.50

91

6

Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings

5

211

172.95

70.33

80*

7

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings

5

203

187.96

67.66

69*

8

Phil Salt

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

202

168.33

33.66

78

9

Ayush Mhatre

Chennai Super Kings

6

201

177.87

33.50

73

10

Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans

5

201

159.52

40.20

60

How has Heinrich Klaasen performed in IPL 2026?

Heinrich Klaasen has scored the most runs in IPL 2026. The South African batter with 283 leads the Orange Cap leaderboard in the season. He has been a consistent run-scorer for the Orange Army in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. In this season, Klaasen has yet to be dismissed for a score of less than 30 runs. 

SRH vs CSK: Who has scored the most runs in IPL history?

Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in IPL history. The right-handed batter has made 8,908 runs and is looking set to become the first player to reach the 9000-run milestone in the tournament. He averages almost 40 in IPL while having a strike rate of 133.43.

SRH vs CSK: Who has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history?

David Warner holds the record for winning the most Orange Caps in the history of the IPL. The Australian batter won the award in 2015 with 562 runs, in 2017 with 641 runs, and in 2019 with 692 runs.

Also Read: WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Takes Dig at Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Sparks BIG Controversy For Punjab Kings Captain
 

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside
IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside
IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside
IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside

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