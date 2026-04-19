IPL 2026 Orange Cap List: Heinrich Klaasen Goes Past Shubman Gill to Claim Top Spot, Smashes Half-Century vs CSK in Uppal | Full Details Inside

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard with a half-century against Chennai Super Kings. The South African batter scored 59 runs in the first innings in 39 balls. Klaasen is followed by Shumban Gill on the list. The Gujarat Titans skipper has scored 251 runs in only four matches in the season. Virat Kohli ranks third on the list of the Orange Cap leaderboard for IPL 2026. He has scored 247 runs in the season while averaging close to 50.

Klaasen’s performance was a crucial knock as it helped SRH score 194 runs in the first innings. The total in the end proved to be too much for the five-time champions as the hosts won by 10 runs.

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

How has Heinrich Klaasen performed in IPL 2026?

Heinrich Klaasen has scored the most runs in IPL 2026. The South African batter with 283 leads the Orange Cap leaderboard in the season. He has been a consistent run-scorer for the Orange Army in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. In this season, Klaasen has yet to be dismissed for a score of less than 30 runs.

SRH vs CSK: Who has scored the most runs in IPL history?

Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in IPL history. The right-handed batter has made 8,908 runs and is looking set to become the first player to reach the 9000-run milestone in the tournament. He averages almost 40 in IPL while having a strike rate of 133.43.

SRH vs CSK: Who has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history?

David Warner holds the record for winning the most Orange Caps in the history of the IPL. The Australian batter won the award in 2015 with 562 runs, in 2017 with 641 runs, and in 2019 with 692 runs.

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