PSL 2026 Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 18— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

PSL 2026 Standings: Lahore Qalandars broke their three-match losing streak and boosted their chances of making the playoffs by beating Rawalpindiz by 32 runs in PSL 2026. The win also made sure that Rawalpindiz was the first team to leave the tournament.

Lahore scored their highest total of the season, 210/4, thanks to a great knock from Fakhar Zaman. The opener hit 84 runs off of 54 balls, hitting 11 fours and holding the innings together after Mohammad Farooq got things off to a fast start in the powerplay. Farooq’s aggressive strokeplay helped the Qalandars get off to a fast start, and Fakhar kept the momentum going through the middle overs.

In response, Rawalpindi had another bad start when Shaheen Shah Afridi got rid of both openers early on. Yasir Khan fought back with a great 58 runs off 29 balls and a 71-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, but Mitchell could only get 11 runs, so Yasir didn’t have enough help.

Once Yasir fell, the chase fell apart quickly. Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, and Sikandar Raza caused a collapse, and six wickets fell for just 46 runs. Saad Masood’s late 50 off 21 balls made the score look better, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Rawalpindiz finished with 178 runs and 9 wickets, while Lahore Qalandars got a much-needed win to tie with three other teams on six points.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) 7 6 0 1 13 +2.404 2 Islamabad United (ISU) 7 4 2 1 9 +1.481 3 Multan Sultans (MS) 6 4 2 0 8 +0.527 4 Quetta Gladiators (QTG) 7 3 4 0 6 +0.483 5 Hyderabad Knights (HYDK) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 6 Lahore Qalandars (LHQ) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.634 7 Karachi Kings (KRK) 6 3 3 0 6 -1.501 8 Rawalpindi (RWP) 7 0 7 0 0 -1.796

PSL 2026: FAQS

Who won the Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz Match?

The Lahore Qalandars won the match by 32 runs.

Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) currently leads the table with 13 points.

Which team has not won a single match?

Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) is the only team yet to register a win this season.

Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi remains undefeated with six wins and one no-result.