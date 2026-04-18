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LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ

🕒 Updated: April 18, 2026 20:55:05 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

LQ vs RAP Live Score PSL 2026: LQ vs RAP Live Score, LQ vs RAP live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of LQ vs RAP on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score Photo X
Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score Photo X

Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ. Lahore win toss, opt to bat. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 moves into an important stage as Lahore Qalandars take on Rawalpindiz in Match No. 27 at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Saturday, April 18. Both teams have endured disappointing campaigns so far and will see this fixture as a key chance to revive their seasons. With valuable points on the line, expect an intense contest between two sides eager to bounce back.

Lahore Qalandars Preview

Lahore Qalandars head into this clash under pressure after a difficult start to the tournament. They are currently placed seventh in the standings, having managed only two wins from their five matches so far. With the playoff race heating up, Lahore cannot afford too many more slip-ups in the coming games.

The Qalandars possess enough quality in their squad to turn things around, but consistency has been their biggest issue this season. Their batting unit will need to deliver stronger performances, while the bowlers must be sharper in crucial moments. A victory here could provide much-needed momentum and help them climb the table.

With several matches still left to play, Lahore know that a strong finish could still keep their knockout hopes alive. That makes this encounter a must-win game for the former champions.

Rawalpindiz Preview

Rawalpindiz have had a season to forget so far and currently sit at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all six of their matches and are still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

Despite their struggles, the team will view this match as an opportunity to finally break their losing streak. A win would lift confidence within the squad and give them something positive to build on for the remainder of the season. It would also help them avoid the disappointment of going through the campaign without registering a victory.

To challenge Lahore, Rawalpindiz will need improvements in both batting and bowling, along with a more composed display under pressure.

LQ vs RAP Pitch Report 

The surface at the National Stadium, Karachi, is expected to favour the batters. Once players settle in, stroke-making should become easier, allowing teams to post competitive totals.

Bowlers may get some assistance with the new ball early in the innings, particularly the fast bowlers who can exploit any movement on offer. However, that help is likely to fade quickly, making discipline and variation important later in the game.

Given the conditions, fans can expect a high-scoring contest, with the toss potentially playing a key role in team strategy.

Live Updates

  • 20:52 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Updates PSL 2026: LQ 175/1 After 16 Overs

    Lahore Qalandars continued their strong batting display, moving from 121/0 after 10 overs to 175/1 after 16 overs against Rawalpindiz. The breakthrough finally came in the 11th over when Mohammad Amir dismissed Mohammad Farooq for a brilliant 63 off 41 balls, ending a dominant opening stand. However, Lahore did not lose momentum as Abdullah Shafique joined Fakhar Zaman and kept the scoreboard moving. The 12th over brought 13 runs, with Shafique striking a boundary and Fakhar adding another four. Lahore then reached 144/1 after 13 overs, thanks to a six from Shafique off Razaullah. Fakhar brought up his half-century in style during the...

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  • 20:25 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz Live Update PSL 2026: LQ 89/0 After 8 Overs

    Lahore Qalandars kept up the attacking approach, moving from 89/0 after 8 overs to a commanding 121/0 after 10 overs against Rawalpindiz. The ninth over from Razaullah proved expensive, leaking 19 runs. Fakhar Zaman struck a boundary, while Mohammad Farooq smashed a six over midwicket. Rawalpindiz were also hurt by extras, including five wides, as Lahore reached 108/0. Daryl Mitchell was introduced in the tenth over, but the batters continued to dominate. Fakhar Zaman hit two classy boundaries as 13 runs came from the over, taking the total to 121/0. At the end of 10 overs, Mohammad Farooq was unbeaten on 63 off...

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  • 20:06 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Updates: LQ 89/0 After 8 Overs

    Lahore Qalandars continued their dominant start, moving from 69/0 after 6 overs to 89/0 after 8 overs against Rawalpindiz. The seventh over, bowled by Razaullah, yielded 12 runs as Fakhar Zaman struck a boundary while the batters also benefited from extras. Mohammad Farooq kept the scoreboard ticking with smart running and rotated the strike well. In the eighth over, Saad Masood was introduced but Farooq welcomed him with a boundary to bring up his maiden PSL fifty in style. The over added 8 runs, taking Lahore to 89/0. At the end of eight overs, Mohammad Farooq was unbeaten on 55 off 33 balls,...

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  • 19:55 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz Live Updates PSL 2026: LQ 69/0 After 6 Overs

    Lahore Qalandars made a flying start in the first six overs against Rawalpindiz, racing to 69/0 at the end of the powerplay. After a quiet opening over that produced just two runs, the batters quickly shifted gears and took control.Mohammad Farooq led the charge with an explosive innings, smashing boundaries all around the ground to remain unbeaten on 46 off 26 balls. Fakhar Zaman provided solid support at the other end with 18 off 10 deliveries.The biggest momentum swing came in the sixth over, where Lahore hammered 22 runs off Cole McConchie through two fours and three sixes. Earlier, they...

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  • 19:51 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz Live Updates: LQ vs RAP Playing XIs

    Rawalpindiz (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Razaullah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir
    Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Mohammad Farooq, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf
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LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ

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LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ

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LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ
LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ
LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ
LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ

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