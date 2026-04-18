LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman Leads Charge For LQ

LQ vs RAP Live Score PSL 2026: LQ vs RAP Live Score, LQ vs RAP live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindiz League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of LQ vs RAP on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Lahore Qalandars continued their strong batting display, moving from 121/0 after 10 overs to 175/1 after 16 overs against Rawalpindiz. The breakthrough finally came in the 11th over when Mohammad Amir dismissed Mohammad Farooq for a brilliant 63 off 41 balls, ending a dominant opening stand. However, Lahore did not lose momentum as Abdullah Shafique joined Fakhar Zaman and kept the scoreboard moving. The 12th over brought 13 runs, with Shafique striking a boundary and Fakhar adding another four. Lahore then reached 144/1 after 13 overs, thanks to a six from Shafique off Razaullah. Fakhar brought up his half-century in style during the...
Lahore Qalandars kept up the attacking approach, moving from 89/0 after 8 overs to a commanding 121/0 after 10 overs against Rawalpindiz. The ninth over from Razaullah proved expensive, leaking 19 runs. Fakhar Zaman struck a boundary, while Mohammad Farooq smashed a six over midwicket. Rawalpindiz were also hurt by extras, including five wides, as Lahore reached 108/0. Daryl Mitchell was introduced in the tenth over, but the batters continued to dominate. Fakhar Zaman hit two classy boundaries as 13 runs came from the over, taking the total to 121/0. At the end of 10 overs, Mohammad Farooq was unbeaten on 63 off...
Lahore Qalandars continued their dominant start, moving from 69/0 after 6 overs to 89/0 after 8 overs against Rawalpindiz. The seventh over, bowled by Razaullah, yielded 12 runs as Fakhar Zaman struck a boundary while the batters also benefited from extras. Mohammad Farooq kept the scoreboard ticking with smart running and rotated the strike well. In the eighth over, Saad Masood was introduced but Farooq welcomed him with a boundary to bring up his maiden PSL fifty in style. The over added 8 runs, taking Lahore to 89/0. At the end of eight overs, Mohammad Farooq was unbeaten on 55 off 33 balls,...
Lahore Qalandars made a flying start in the first six overs against Rawalpindiz, racing to 69/0 at the end of the powerplay. After a quiet opening over that produced just two runs, the batters quickly shifted gears and took control.Mohammad Farooq led the charge with an explosive innings, smashing boundaries all around the ground to remain unbeaten on 46 off 26 balls. Fakhar Zaman provided solid support at the other end with 18 off 10 deliveries.The biggest momentum swing came in the sixth over, where Lahore hammered 22 runs off Cole McConchie through two fours and three sixes. Earlier, they...