Live Score | LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Inglis Leads Charge, Pant Holds Key For Lucknow Super Giants

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Catch LSG vs PBKS Live Score, LSG vs PBKS live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Lucknow here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of LSG vs PBKS on OTT platform and mobile app JioHotstar.

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Gants vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score and Updates IPL 2026: Inglis Leads Charge, Pant Holds Key For Lucknow Super Giants. LSG Lose Early Wickets, Josh Inglis Holds Key. Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23 and promises to be an exciting encounter. LSG will be looking to end a disappointing campaign on a high while PBKS are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in what promises to be a high-pressure encounter. Stay tuned for LSG vs PBKS live score, LSG vs PBKS live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LSG vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX.

LSG looking to avoid bottom spot

Lucknow Super Giants have had a forgettable season so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a mere eight points from 13 matches. Their campaign has been a lot of inconsistency with bat and ball. LSG come into the encounter following a thumping seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals where they failed to defend a massive total of 221. The hosts have nothing to play for other than pride and will be hoping to end their season on a high with a morale-boosting victory in front of their home crowd.

PBKS Fighting To Keep Going

Punjab Kings are in a massive slump in form at the worst possible time. Last season’s finalists have lost six in a row and are in must-win territory. Despite the bad run, PBKS still sit fifth in the standings with 13 points and can remain in playoff contention with a win in Lucknow. Pressure will be on but PBKS will hope their experienced players come to the fore in a crunch match.

Pitch Report

Ekana Stadium has had one of the most even surfaces in IPL 2026. Unlike several high-scoring venues this season, the Lucknow pitch has been such that it has involved both the batters and the bowlers. Only twice this year have scores over 200 been posted at the venue hinting at another competitive contest where smart batting and disciplined bowling could prove decisive.