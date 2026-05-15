LIVE | LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs MS Dhoni-Less Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, LSG vs CSK live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the LSG vs CSK match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Lucknow here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of LSG vs CSK on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both LSG and Chennai Super Kings made a couple of changes in their teams. Ruturaj Gaikwad announced that Spencer Johnson will be making his debut for the five-time champions. Stay tuned for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LSG vs CKS IPL encounter here on NewsX. Lucknow Super Giants host Chennai Super Kings in a crucial game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While the hosts have already been eliminated from the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs, CSK are right in it and would want to continue their winning streak against the Super Giants. LSG find themselves right at the bottom of the points table, while the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is placed fifth with six wins in 11 matches. A win tonight would boost CSK’s chances of making it to the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants Preview

Even if they win tonight, the Lucknow Super Giants have nothing substantial to gain because they are at the bottom of the table. However, they should be able to try a few new players for the rest of the season after being eliminated from the competition, which will help them learn from their mistakes and improve for the next year.

Chennai Super Kings Preview

In contrast to LSG, the Chennai Super Kings are among the favorites to qualify for the playoffs despite dropping their first three games of the 2026 season. They are now a strong possibility for a top-four finish on the points table after making an unexpected turnaround. CSK needs to defeat LSG on Friday to guarantee their spot in the playoffs and maintain their position in the top four of the prestigious T20 league.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Macneil Noronha