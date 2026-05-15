LIVE | LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs MS Dhoni-Less Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, LSG vs CSK live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the LSG vs CSK match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Lucknow here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of LSG vs CSK on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both LSG and Chennai Super Kings made a couple of changes in their teams. Ruturaj Gaikwad announced that Spencer Johnson will be making his debut for the five-time champions. Stay tuned for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LSG vs CKS IPL encounter here on NewsX. Lucknow Super Giants host Chennai Super Kings in a crucial game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While the hosts have already been eliminated from the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs, CSK are right in it and would want to continue their winning streak against the Super Giants. LSG find themselves right at the bottom of the points table, while the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is placed fifth with six wins in 11 matches. A win tonight would boost CSK’s chances of making it to the playoffs.
Even if they win tonight, the Lucknow Super Giants have nothing substantial to gain because they are at the bottom of the table. However, they should be able to try a few new players for the rest of the season after being eliminated from the competition, which will help them learn from their mistakes and improve for the next year.
In contrast to LSG, the Chennai Super Kings are among the favorites to qualify for the playoffs despite dropping their first three games of the 2026 season. They are now a strong possibility for a top-four finish on the points table after making an unexpected turnaround. CSK needs to defeat LSG on Friday to guarantee their spot in the playoffs and maintain their position in the top four of the prestigious T20 league.
Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Macneil Noronha
Chennai Super Kings have done well to not lose any more wickets after a special opening burst from Akash Singh ended. CSK, at the halfway stage of the first innings, has 71 runs on the board. All eyes would be on the big-money buy, Kartik Sharma, and Dewald Brevis as the Super Kings looks to rebuild their innings.
Akash Singh was given his fourth over of the spell, and the left-arm pacer struck for the third time in the game, dismissing Urvil Patel. CSK are now in a spot of bother, having lost their top three batters. Thankfully for the visitors, they will not have to face Akash Singh anymore.
Akash Singh continued his fine form in this clash and picked up his second wicket of the match in the final over of the power play. The left-arm pacer dismissed CSK’s leading run-getter, Sanju Samson, on the third ball of the over. Having scored 25 runs in first three overs, Super Kings have ended the power play with 37 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets.
Akash Singh was the first bowler to draw blood. The former CSK bowler struck against his own team and got the big wicket of the opposition captain in the fourth over. He almost got a wicket on the very next ball with a well directed bouncer to Urvil Patel.
On a surface which has not produced many runs in the season so far, it was a great start for the Chennai Super Kings. Sanju Samson struck three boundaries in the opening over against Mohammed Shami. Akash Singh, playing his first game in IPL 2026, bowled the second over. The left-arm pacer went for seven runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad hitting a four to get off the mark. It was a better second over from Shami as he gave only five runs in the third over.
CSK: 25/0 After 3 Overs