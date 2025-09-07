Lunar Eclipse 2025 LIVE: ‘Chandra Grahan’ Seen In India, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad #BloodMoon

Chandra Grahan September 2025 Timing In India, Total Lunar Eclipse LIVE Updates: Welcome to our Live Blog for the remarkable Chandra Grahan (Blood Moon) on September 7-8, 2025. Stay connected to us for real-time information, insightful data, city‑wise time, visibility details, viewing assistance and everything you need to know about the September 2025 total lunar eclipse in India.
The Blood Moon, a term use for Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan, is all set to happen. This eclipse will be visible across the globe, including most of the Indian cities. This event, also termed as Chandra Grahan, will provide an opportunity to the sky watchers to watch this red-hued Moon, caused by Earth’s shadow falling straight onto the lunar surface.
Lunar Eclipse 2025 will be visible on the night of September 7–8, 2025 in India and across large portions of the eastern cerebral hemisphere will be able to see a complete lunar eclipse, generally identified as a Blood Moon. This happens when the Earth revolves directly between the Sun and the full Moon, forming a shadow that gives the Moon its spooky red or copper hue.
The lunar eclipse will start with the penumbral stage around 8:58 PM IST, reach whole by 11:00 PM, and remain until 12:22 AM IST, no special eye protection is essential, making it available to casual observers and enthusiasts identical.
This ‘Chandra Grahan’ or ‘Blood Moon’ promises to be an extraordinary event, at once a spectacular visual scene and a scientifically amusing demonstration of atmospheric optics and heavenly mechanics.
This ‘Chandra Grahan’ will start with the penumbral stage around 8:58 PM IST, reach whole by 11:00 PM, no special eye protection is essential, making it available to casual observers and enthusiasts identical.
The chandra grahan will be visible across the country, including major cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai, UP, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, And Others
Lunar Eclipse Live Updates: Skywatchers Mesmerize As ‘Blood Moon’ Lights Up India
Hereunder, are the takeaways:
– ‘Blood Moon’ or ‘Chandra Grahan’ was observed across India, from East-West to North-South.
– Partial eclipse started at 9.57 pm, and the full eclipse lasted from 11.01 pm to 12.23 am.
– The moon looks coppery red because sunlight is reflected and scattered through the Earth’s atmosphere.
– The eclipse was visible from various parts of the world, including, Asia, Europe, Africa, and west Australia.
– Lunar eclipses are exceptional because of the Moon’s orbit, and could be seen with the naked eye.
At the time of Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, millions of people across India, Southeast Asia, and some parts of Latin America follow an ancient tradition of avoiding food. The practice, therefore, linked to religious theories and beliefs, has raised questions about its roots and scientific origin.
Scientifically, no evidence shows that the food undergoes any chemical or biological change at the time of a lunar eclipse. The Moon’s shadow fleeting over the Earth does not release radiation or harmful energy that can spoil food.
As per, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the safety of food is not compromised during any of the astronomical events like lunar eclipse.
Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) has flashed myths and cultural theories around its effects on childbirth. Though, science illustrates no physical impact on babies born during this event. Experts confirm that lunar eclipses embrace no health risks for mothers or newborns.