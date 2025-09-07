Lunar Eclipse 2025 LIVE: ‘Chandra Grahan’ Seen In India, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad #BloodMoon

Chandra Grahan September 2025 Timing In India, Total Lunar Eclipse LIVE Updates: Welcome to our Live Blog for the remarkable Chandra Grahan (Blood Moon) on September 7-8, 2025. Stay connected to us for real-time information, insightful data, city‑wise time, visibility details, viewing assistance and everything you need to know about the September 2025 total lunar eclipse in India.

The Blood Moon, a term use for Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan, is all set to happen. This eclipse will be visible across the globe, including most of the Indian cities. This event, also termed as Chandra Grahan, will provide an opportunity to the sky watchers to watch this red-hued Moon, caused by Earth’s shadow falling straight onto the lunar surface.

Lunar Eclipse 2025 will be visible on the night of September 7–8, 2025 in India and across large portions of the eastern cerebral hemisphere will be able to see a complete lunar eclipse, generally identified as a Blood Moon. This happens when the Earth revolves directly between the Sun and the full Moon, forming a shadow that gives the Moon its spooky red or copper hue.

The lunar eclipse will start with the penumbral stage around 8:58 PM IST, reach whole by 11:00 PM, and remain until 12:22 AM IST, no special eye protection is essential, making it available to casual observers and enthusiasts identical.

This ‘Chandra Grahan’ or ‘Blood Moon’ promises to be an extraordinary event, at once a spectacular visual scene and a scientifically amusing demonstration of atmospheric optics and heavenly mechanics.

The chandra grahan will be visible across the country, including major cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai, UP, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, And Others