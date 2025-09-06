LIVE TV
Home > India > Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 6, 2025 22:44:24 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2025 will be visible on the night of September 7–8, 2025, skywatchers in India and across large portions of the eastern cerebral hemisphere will be able to see a complete lunar eclipse, generally identified as a Blood Moon.

This happens when the Earth revolves directly between the Sun and the full Moon, forming a shadow that gives the Moon its spooky red or copper hue.

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Why the Moon Looks Red

During the Lunar Eclipse, the red colour is twisted by Rayleigh sprinkles, the similar atmospheric phenomenon that happens during the sunsets. When the sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it drips shorter blue wavelengths, even though it is stretched red and orange colour wavelengths are spread toward the Moon, subsequently producing an ambiguous, cherry glow.

The particular shade of red, however, may differ based on atmospheric conditions triggered due to dust, pollution, or cloud cover.

What Makes September’s Eclipse Stand Out during Blood Moon 2025

This event is prominent for its remarkably long totality, which will last around 82 minutes, one of the stretched lunar eclipses in current memory visibility is expected to be excellent across a wide region, together with India, Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

Almost 85% of the world’s population will be able to view at least some segment of the eclipse 

Lunar Eclipse 2025 or Chandra Grahan: Viewing Tips

The lunar eclipse will start with the penumbral stage around 8:58 PM IST, reach whole by 11:00 PM, and remain until 12:22 AM IST, no special eye protection is essential, making it available to casual observers and enthusiasts identical.

This Blood Moon on September 7–8 promises to be an extraordinary event, at once a spectacular visual scene and a scientifically amusing demonstration of atmospheric optics and heavenly mechanics.

Also Read: Blood Moon 2025: Why Science Wonders But Astrology Alerts The Zodiacs

Tags: Blood Moonblood moon 2025chandra grahanchandra grahan kab lagegalunar eclipseLunar Eclipse 2025

