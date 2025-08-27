LIVE TV
Home > Business > 50% Tariffs On India, China On Deck, And Europe Still Uses Russian Gas? What's Next?

50% Tariffs On India, China On Deck, And Europe Still Uses Russian Gas? What's Next?

Europe faces energy crisis as Russian pipeline attacks disrupt supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. In spite of the EU’s REPowerEU plan to terminate Russian fossil fuel reliance by 2027, reliance remains uneven, raising worries about winter price tremors and rushing the global energy transition.

50% Tariffs On India, China On Deck, And Europe Still Uses Russian Gas? What’s Next?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 27, 2025 19:03:27 IST

Europe’s energy supply in focus again, current Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure have disrupted streams to Hungary and Slovakia, rising new alarms over Europe’s remaining reliance on Russian energy.

The targeted pipeline, known as Druzhba, remains a significant path for numerous EU nations instead of key drops in fossil fuel imports from Russia subsequently to the start of the Ukraine- Russia fight in 2022.

Although the European Union has been engaged in some important steps to expand energy supplies, recent developments depicts that broad energy independence from Russia has not yet been accomplished. Security analysts caution that ongoing ambiguity in supply chains could give rise to price shocks this winter if troubles persist.

EU Accelerates Diversification Goals

The European Commission’s REPowerEU strategy, declared in 2022, projected to remove the bloc’s dependency on Russian fossil fuels by 2027. LNG imports from the US, Qatar, and Norway have increased sharply, and many member states have amplified their storage capacity to over 60%.

Few nations, together with Germany and France, have also increased their nuclear and renewable energy production to fill the gap, whereas Italy and Spain are investing in solar and wind infrastructure.

Long-Term Strategy and Global Energy Shift

In the bigger context of the Russia-Ukraine war, Europe’s shift away from Russian energy is seen as both a security imperative and a climate strategy. However, the process remains uneven. Eastern European countries with pipeline requirement face greater challenges compared to Western counterparts even now integrated with LNG terminals and renewables.

As the geopolitical landscape progresses, the EU’s energy choices might impact global markets, investment outlines, and climate diplomacy for years to come.

Also Read: Will China Be Next In The Tariff Spotlight? You May See It In Prices Before You See The Headlines

Tags: Russia gas to EUUS-EU Trade dealus-india trade deal

50% Tariffs On India, China On Deck, And Europe Still Uses Russian Gas? What’s Next?

