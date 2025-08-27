LIVE TV
Will China Be Next In The Tariff Spotlight? You May See It In Prices Before You See The Headlines

Will China Be Next In The Tariff Spotlight? You May See It In Prices Before You See The Headlines

The US may target China with tariffs due to its big imports of Russian oil, subsequent high tariffs on India. Whereas China presently avoids new penalties, growing scrutiny could interrupt global supply chains and intensify geopolitical tensions.

Will China Be Next In The Tariff Spotlight? You May See It In Prices Before You See The Headlines

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 27, 2025 17:25:41 IST

Subsequent to the US administration’s fresh decision to enforce a 50% tariff on Indian imports, attention is now turning to China, the world’s major importer of Russian oil. The tariff on India was widely justified as a response to its continuous purchases of Russian crude, which the US claims benefits fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Whereas India faces one of the highest tariffs the US currently imposes, China’s goods are subject to the highest 30% duty.

President Donald Trump has recommended that “secondary sanctions” or higher tariffs may be prolonged to other nations with strong Russian energy ties. When compelled on whether China is next, he stated, “We’ll see what happens. We’re watching closely.”

China’s Trade Ties Under Scrutiny

China imported over 2.1 million barrels per day of Russian oil in the first half of 2025, in comparison to India’s 1.7 million, as per data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Though, Beijing has so far avoided further tariffs related to its oil trade. Analysts recommended this may be due to the difficulty of China, US economic ties, together with its role in providing global electronics, industrial components, and rare earths.

Risks to Global Markets

Aiming China with a new tariff wave could activate systematic disruptions in comprehensive supply chains, specifically in sectors like semiconductors, machinery, and energy. Furthermore, much of the Russian oil China imports is re-exported as refined products, such as diesel and jet fuel, to third-party countries, as well as US allies in Asia and Europe.

As Washington intensifies economic trials against Russian energy financing, China’s situation remains closely examined. A change in US policy could present broader instability in international markets and deepen geopolitical partitions.

Also Read: Can Powell Save Fed Independence Without Pleasing Trump? September Rate Cut Likely, But Pressure Mounts

Tags: Trump trade tariffsus-china trade dealus-india trade deal

