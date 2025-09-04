Blood Moon 2025: Why Science Wonders But Astrology Alerts The Zodiacs

The Blood Moon, a term use for Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan, is all set to happen on September 7–8, 2025. This eclipse will be visible across the globe, including most of the Indian cities. This event, also termed as Chandra Grahan, will provide an opportunity to the sky watchers to watch this red-hued Moon, caused by Earth’s shadow falling straight onto the lunar surface.

‘Lunar Eclipse’, Astrology Meets Astronomy: A Cosmic Plot Twist?

During this period, scientists see the eclipse as an orbital mechanics, whereas, astrologers mark it as a cosmic rearrangement. The changes take place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, where Blood Moon impacts emotions, feelings, wind-ups, discoveries, and change in relationship.

• Aries to Cancer: Assume clarity in personal goals

• Leo to Scorpio: Previous issues may reappear for closure

• Sagittarius to Pisces: Emotional discoveries and life choices may take centre stage

If you believe in horoscopes or not, astrologers approve: this is no ordinary full moon.

What ‘Lunar Eclipse’ Means for You: Fact and Feeling

Scientifically, this is a coincident to witness a rare astronomical placement. Spiritually, it is believed to pause during the lunar eclipses, reflect, and through away what no longer serves us.

Some traditional believers may do fasting or meditation, whereas others just look up in wonder.

No matter what your views are, this Blood Moon 2025 offers everyone to halt and watch the sky, and maybe reflect on the inward changes happening underneath.

When and Where to See the Lunar Eclipse in India

The eclipse will be visible in most of the Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

Hereunder are the estimated timings (IST):

• Eclipse starts at: 8:58 PM (September 7)

• Total Eclipse (Blood Moon) visible at: 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM

• Eclipse ends at: 2:25 AM (September 8)

Scientific and Spiritual Significance of Lunar Eclipse

Scientifically, lunar eclipses offer understanding into Earth’s atmosphere and orbit. Astronomers use them to study the Moon’s exterior and track Earth-Moon dynamic forces.

Spiritually, many culture believes that lunar eclipses time is the to introspect and transform. In Indian tradition, however, Chandra Grahan is related with shift in energy, frequently marked by fasting or meditation.

No matter if you are a scientist or spiritual seeker, this Blood Moon promises a remarkable night.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Delayed Again? Here’s Why Salary Hikes May Not Arrive Until 2027!