Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: Grand Finale To Begin Today, All Eyes On India’s Manika Vishwakarma

🕒 Updated: November 21, 2025 04:30:53 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

‘The Power of Love’ which is the theme of the contest this year is promoting global unity, empowerment and love as its message. Hence, it is recommended for the fans to mark their calendars in advance and participate in the night full of glamour and competition.

Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: The grand finale of Miss Universe 2025 is all set to happen on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, which is basically very near Bangkok, Thailand. For the Indian viewers, the program starts at 6:30 AM IST, 8 AM local time in Thailand. The beauty pageant is being live streamed all over the world, so it’s a great chance for the incidentals through the official Miss Universe platforms to watch the event conveniently. The crown is being claimed by over 130 contestants coming from various parts of the globe. Among them is India’s own Manika Vishwakarma, who gained the crown of Miss Universe India 2025 in Jaipur and hopes to be the fourth Indian winner. The winner is decided by the jury consisting of past Miss Universe winners Dayanara Torres and R’Bonney Gabriel, and the comical host Steve Byrne. Up till now, the exact figures of the prize money for 2025 are not disclosed but in the past the winners have been given money, scholarships, luxury items and brand endorsements. ‘The Power of Love’ which is the theme of the contest this year is promoting global unity, empowerment and love as its message. Hence, it is recommended for the fans to mark their calendars in advance and participate in the night full of glamour and competition. 

Live Updates

  • 04:29 (IST) 21 Nov 2025

    Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: Former Miss Universe Wishes Manika Vishwakarma Good Luck

    Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Wishes Manika Vishwakarma Good Luck on her Instagram story.

  • 04:19 (IST) 21 Nov 2025

    Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: Where Is The Finale Taking Place?

    Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: The Finale is taking place at Thailand. 

  • 04:10 (IST) 21 Nov 2025

    Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: When Will The Event Begin?

    Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: It Will begin at 6:30 AM IST, 8 AM Local time. 

  • 03:40 (IST) 21 Nov 2025

    Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: Welcome To The Live Coverage

    Miss Universe 2025 Winner LIVE Updates: The Grand Finale of Miss Universe 2025, all updates will be posted here. Stay Tuned!

