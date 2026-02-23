Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin Highlights ISL: MBSG 2-0 CFC At Full-Time | Maclaren, Petratos On Target

Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin, ISL Highlights: Catch all the highlights of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG took on CFC in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin ISL, AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued their flawless run in the Indian Super League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, Feb 23. Jamie Maclaren broke the deadlock deep into first-half stoppage time, and Dimitri Petratos added another in the 65th minute to seal the result for the hosts.
With the win, Bagan climbed to second place on the table, level on points with arch-rivals East Bengal but trailing on goal difference. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, remains winless after two games and sits 11th in the standings.
Mohun Bagan entered the campaign with the swagger of a champion, dispatching Kerala Blasters 2–0 in their opener. Under the guidance of Sergio Lobera, the Mariners have looked cohesive, with Jamie Maclaren already finding his scoring touch. However, Lobera hasn’t let the early success lead to complacency. In his pre-match briefing, he emphasized that the team needs to be “braver with their passing” and more clinical to avoid the late-game scrambles that defined some of their matches last season.
Chennaiyin FC, led by Clifford Miranda, arrive in Kolkata with a point to prove. Their opening 1–0 loss to Mumbai City was a frustrating affair—they dominated possession and earned 15 corners but failed to find the net. Miranda, a former coach at Mohun Bagan, knows the VYBK turf well. He has praised his squad’s “professionalism and character” in training this week, but they will need more than just spirit to break down a Bagan defense that looked impenetrable in Week 1.
While Mohun Bagan are the heavy favorites, the historical data suggests a potential banana skin:
ISL Meetings: 10 (MBSG 4 wins, CFC 2 wins, 4 Draws).
The Venue Factor: Interestingly, Chennaiyin has won two of their last three visits to the Salt Lake Stadium against the Mariners.
Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Monday, Feb 23, 2026
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata
Full-Time!! Mohun Bagan record back-to-back wins in this year’s ISL. East Bengal stay atop due to superior goal difference. MBSG occupy the second spot. It’s still early days, and the Mariners are on the right track. Petratos win the MOTM award. FT: MBSG 2-0 CFC (Maclaren, Petratos)
Mohun Bagan have pulled off a good performance today infront of the home fans. They took their chances well and made sure the 50-50 chances turn out to be a goal. They should be super proud today.
The game has slowed down a bit. Chennaiyin are also trying to play it down the middle and make use of the flanks but as we speak Mohun Bagan double their lead through Dimi Petratos! GOAL! First goal of the season! Powerful volley leaves Samik Mitra no chance between the sticks!
We are back for the second-half! Mohun Bagan right from the word go proving their mettle! Within seconds, they created back-to-back scoring chances, but lack of men inside the box let CFC off the hook. Maclaren looks more lively than ever as his sudden bursts inside the box is proving to be a menace for the Chennai side.
It’s half-time here in Kolkata! Mohun Bagan answered at the right moment before they take a breather. It was a wonderful through ball from Anirudh Thapa, that made the difference for Maclaren to score. Can CFC make a comeback in the second-half? Only time will tell. Join us for the second-half coverage.