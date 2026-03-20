Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Live Score ISL: MBSG 0-0 MCFC After 15 Minutes | Mariners Push For Opener, Eyes On Jamie Maclaren

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on MCFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City ISL Live Score and Updates: Mariners pushing men forward in search for the opening goal. Mumbai defence has been rock-solid today. Both sides are starting with their first-team squad and will be going all guns blazing. Joni Kauko will be up against his former side Mohun Bagan in this match. The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season reaches a fever pitch on March 20, 2026, as two of the most consistent powerhouses in Indian football prepare to face off. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Mumbai City FC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata. This encounter is much more than just a regular-season fixture, as it features two of the few remaining unbeaten teams in the league. With both sides separated by only two points at the top of the table, the winner of this clash will walk away with the undisputed top spot and a massive psychological advantage in the title race.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been in scintillating form since the start of the Sergio Lobera era. The Mariners have been an offensive juggernaut, scoring fourteen goals in their first five matches. Players like Jamie Maclaren have been instrumental, recently coming off a four-goal masterclass against Odisha FC. However, the team faced its first minor speed bump in their last outing, a 0-0 draw against Bengaluru FC. While their defense looked solid, the attacking rhythm that had defined their season seemed to stutter. Lobera will be demanding a return to their clinical best today, knowing that dropping points at home against a direct title rival could be costly in the long run.
On the other side, Mumbai City FC arrives in Kolkata with a reputation for tactical discipline and defensive resilience. Under Petr Kratky, the Islanders have built a steady momentum that relies on a structured approach across all phases of the pitch. They enter this game following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Kashi, a result that showcased their ability to grind out victories even when tested. For Mumbai, the key will be containing Mohun Bagan’s explosive frontline while looking for opportunities on the counter-attack through creative sparks like Lallianzuala Chhangte. Their primary goal will be to maintain a clean sheet and frustrate the home crowd, effectively neutralizing the Mariners’ home advantage.
The head-to-head history between these two clubs suggests that fans are in for a highly competitive and often unpredictable affair. In their fourteen previous ISL meetings, Mumbai City FC has held the upper hand with seven victories, while Mohun Bagan has managed two wins, with the remaining five matches ending in draws. While historical statistics favor the visitors, Mohun Bagan’s current home form and goal-scoring record make them formidable opponents. With both teams desperate to maintain their unbeaten streaks, this match promises to be a tactical chess match played at the highest intensity.
Such an agile approach we are witnessing tonight! We may not have seen proper shots on goal or even testing the keeper, but the tempo has been high since the start of the game! The kind of fast-paced football we like to see in India…
Not just MCFC, the hosts’ back-line has also been in fine touch, clearing anything and everything coming their way. We are witnessing end-to-end football as the action shifts from end of the pitch to the other end.
10 minutes into the game and Mohun Bagan keep on pushing for the opening goal. But the defence of the Islanders are looking very compact tonight. The Mariners need to better themselves to breach this rock-solid wall.
Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City coming close from their respective attacks! Mumbai had a clear view of the goal from long-range, but failed to keep it on target. Expecting more chances in the coming seconds…
2 minutes into the clock, Mohun Bagan are playing among themselves, Mumbai’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz barges in with a reckless tackle to floor Anirudh Thapa, receives a yellow card straight away! A clear indication the match will not be played on friendly terms for sure!