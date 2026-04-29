Highlights | Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: HYK Win By 8 Wickets, Qualify For Eliminator 2

MUL vs HYK Live Score PSL 2026: Catch MUL vs HYK Live Score, MUL vs HYK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MUL vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen AS IT HAPPENED PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen cruised into Eliminator 2 with a dominant 8-wicket win over Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Chasing 160, Hyderabad reached the target in just 15.2 overs, knocking Multan out of PSL 2026. Earlier, Multan posted 159/9 after slipping to 55/5. Captain Shan Masood rescued the innings with an unbeaten 69 off 46 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz added 18. In reply, Hyderabad lost Marnus Labuschagne for 11, but Usman Khan smashed 64 off 35 balls and Maaz Sadaqat remained unbeaten on 64 off 32 balls to seal an easy win. Saim Ayub stayed not out on 15 as Hyderabad won with 28 balls to spare. They will now face Islamabad United in Eliminator 2. Stay tuned for MUL vs HYK live score, MUL vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MUL vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
Multan Sultans have been one of the more consistent sides this season, winning six of their 10 league-stage games. It was a mixture of a balanced squad and being able to perform in crunch moments that saw them finish in the top three.
The Sultans have had a good run, but will be disappointed with their recent loss to Hyderabad Kingsmen in group stage. That defeat did show a few cracks especially in the middle overs and they will be looking to rectify those mistakes in this knockout clash.
The team will bank on their experienced batting line-up to pick the early momentum while their bowlers need to execute plans to perfection. Multan will know one bad performance could end their campaign so expect them to come out with purpose.
Hyderabad Kingsmen had a poor start to the season but they came back strongly in the second half of the tournament. Their better form saw them climb the table and secure a valuable spot in the playoffs.
Momentum is often a big factor in T20 cricket, and Hyderabad have plenty of that at the moment. Their latest win against Multan Sultans will also give them a mental edge going into this Eliminator.
The Kingsmen have got into the groove at the right time in the batting department. Their bowlers have been disciplined in defending totals and handling pressure situations. And if they keep that momentum up, Hyderabad could be a dangerous prospect in the playoffs.
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been the most entertaining venue of PSL 2026. It is a good batting surface with some high scores coming here in the past.
The ball tends to come on to the bat nicely and stroke players like to settle down and play their shots. But there have also been bowlers who bowl in disciplined lines and have smart variations of pace.
Conditions are expected to be conducive for batting and it could be another high-scoring contest. Chasing might be more popular if captains win the toss, especially under lights.
Hyderabad Kingsmen stormed into Eliminator 2 with a commanding 8-wicket win over Multan Sultans, chasing 160 in just 15.2 overs at the Gaddafi Stadium. The defeat knocked Multan out of PSL 2026.
After losing Marnus Labuschagne for 11, Hyderabad took complete control through a stunning partnership between Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat. Usman blasted 64 off 35 balls, while Sadaqat remained unbeaten on 64 off 32 balls with a superb attacking knock.
Saim Ayub added an unbeaten 15 as Hyderabad finished the chase with 28 balls to spare.
For Multan, only Muhammad Ismail and Steven Smith picked up a wicket each.
Hyderabad Kingsmen will now face Islamabad United in Eliminator 2.
Multan Sultans finished strongly in the death overs, posting a competitive 159/9 in 20 overs against Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 1 of PSL 2026.Mohammad Ali returned for the 19th over and Shan Masood took him on immediately. The left-hander struck two classy boundaries—one sliced behind point and another drilled through extra cover—to keep the scoreboard moving. A single and a couple followed, but Faisal Akram was run out for 4 off 6 balls after a mix-up while attempting a risky run. The over still produced 13 runs as Multan moved to 148/9 after 19 overs.Hassan Khan bowled the final over,...
Multan Sultans fought back brilliantly in the latter stages, recovering from trouble to reach 135/8 after 18 overs in the PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 against Hyderabad Kingsmen. Mohammad Ali returned in the 14th over and struck immediately, bowling Mohammad Imran Randhawa for 2 with a sharp delivery. Peter Siddle then joined Shan Masood as Multan moved to 96/7 after 14 overs. Saim Ayub completed a tidy spell in the 15th over, conceding only seven runs. Shan Masood kept rotating strike, while Siddle chipped in with a useful three-run top edge. Multan reached 103/7 after 15 overs. The 16th over brought late drama as...
Multan Sultans continued to fight back but lost another key wicket, reaching 92/6 after 13 overs against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the PSL 2026 Eliminator 1.Akif Javed returned for the 12th over and struck an important blow after being hit for two boundaries. Mohammad Nawaz attacked with back-to-back fours, but Akif responded by forcing a mistimed shot to deep point. Nawaz departed for 18 off 19 balls, ending a useful rebuilding stand with Shan Masood. Mohammad Imran Randhawa then survived a testing short-ball spell as Multan moved to 86/6 after 12 overs.Saim Ayub came back for the 13th over and kept...
Multan Sultans showed signs of recovery through the middle overs, reaching 77/5 after 11 overs in the PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 against Hyderabad Kingsmen. Saim Ayub continued his tidy spell in the ninth over, allowing just five singles as Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz focused on rebuilding the innings. With wickets in hand becoming crucial, the pair chose to rotate strike rather than take unnecessary risks. Multan moved to 60/5 after 9 overs. Hunain Shah returned in the 10th over and bowled a mixed over that included three wides. Mohammad Nawaz broke the boundary drought with a powerful four through mid-on, giving...