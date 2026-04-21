Nepal vs UAE Match Highlights 2nd T20I Today Match Scorecard And Updates: Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane Star as Nepal Crush UAE to Level Series 1-1

Nepal vs UAE Live Score 2nd T20I: Catch Nepal vs UAE Live Score, Nepal vs UAE live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Nepal vs UAE League match of the 2nd T20I from Kirtipur here on NewsX. You can live stream Nepal vs UAE on the OTT platform and mobile app Max HD.

Nepal vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates.

Nepal vs UAE Live Score Today 2nd T20I NEP vs UAE Live Match Updates: Opener Kushal Bhurtel (84*) and Sandeep Lamichhane (3/6) star for the hosts, Nepal, as they beat United Arab Emirates in the second T20I in Kirtipur on Tuesday. With this win, Nepal levelled the two-match series 1-1. UAE had won the first match by six wickets. Stay tuned for Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I live score, Nepal vs UAE match scorecard, United Arab Emirates national cricket team vs Nepal national cricket team match scorecard, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NEP vs UAE encounter here on NewsX. Akshdeep Nath (53*) top-scored for the UAE in the first innings, but it was the Nepal bowlers who ruled the roost. Sandeep Lamichhane was the pick among the bowlers. The leg spinner gave only six runs in his four overs while picking up three wickets. Hemant Dhami, Nandan Yadav, and Shahab Alam, too, were among the wickets. Muhammad Arfan with 32 runs shared a 64-run stand with Nath.

Toss Update: Nepal won the toss and decided to field first against UAE.

After a rain-curtailed series opener, Nepal and the UAE are back to face each other again in Kirtipur. It is a short turnaround for the two teams as they attempt to build on the progress they have shown to make it to the T20 World Cup. Both teams managed only a solitary win in the tournament and would look at this series (their first after the ICC event) as preparation for the mega event two years later.

Nepal vs UAE Head-To-Head

The head-to-head record between Nepal and the UAE is neck-to-neck after 12 T20Is. Both teams have won six matches each in this rivalry over the years, with the UAE squaring the head-to-head record. Will it be the same result tonight? Or will Nepal square the series?

Nepal Preview

There is no doubt over the fact that Nepal has one of the most passionate fan bases in the cricketing world. However, despite the constant success in getting to world tournaments, a breakout performance has eluded this nation. With tonight’s game, while many would believe there is not much at stake, the reality is Nepal would want to win in front of their home crowd, who will be backing Dipendra Singh Airee and his men to square the series after a disappointing loss yesterday.

UAE Preview

The UAE has been playing competitive international cricket for longer than Nepal; however, the Asian nation has struggled to make any significant mark at the international level. Despite some of the top players at their disposal, including the likes of Muhammad Waseem and now even Harpreet Singh Bhatia. Playing away from home, the UAE would aim to extend their lead in the series after having won yesterday in the first game of the tournament.

Nepal Squad

Dipendra Singh Airee (C), Basir Ahamad, Gulsan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Lokesh Bam, Santosh Yadav, Narayan Joshi, Rashid Khan, Shahab Alam, Aarif Sheikh

UAE Squad

Muhammad Waseem (C), Adeeb Usmani (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sohaib Khan, Haider Ali, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Akshdeep Nath, Muhammad Zuhaib, Ajay Kumar, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jash Giyanani, Aryansh Sharma, Nilansh Keswani