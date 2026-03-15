LIVE | NZ vs SA Live Score Today South Africa Tour Of New Zealand, 1st T20I Updates: Proteas Eye Revenge For Semi-Final Defeat Against New Look Kiwis

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New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

NZ vs SA 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Mitchell Santner and Keshav Maharaj will lead their respective teams as New Zealand and South Africa meet again, 11 days after playing each other in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Such is the quick turnaround between the two games that the pain inflicted by Finn Allen on the Proteas would be fresh. The good news for the visitors is that Allen, who scored the fastest century in the T20 World Cup history, is not part of the squad. There will be fresh faces for both teams as they prepare for the Olympics and T20 World Cup in 2028. Stay tuned for NZ vs SA live score, live cricket score, NZ vs SA live cricket score, live score, NZ vs SA live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NZ vs SA encounter here on NewsX.

New Zealand Preview

The hosts, New Zealand, were responsible for breaking South Africa’s winning streak in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Kiwis defeated the Rainbow Nation in the semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata thanks to a record-breaking century from Finn Allen. The right-handed batter scored a 33-ball ton to make a mockery of the chase in the second innings. However, as the Kiwis take the field in this first T20I of the tour, they will find them without the services of Allen as well as his opening partner, Tim Seifert.

Devon Conway, who was on the bench for the Blackcaps during the T20 World Cup, could open the innings alongside Tom Latham. The bowling attack led by Mitchell Santner could feature regular starters like Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, and Cole McConchie.

South Africa Preview

South Africa would be cursing themselves for losing that semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. If there was any team that looked as strong or at times stronger than the Men in Blue, it was the Proteas led by Aiden Markram. India’s only defeat in the tournament came against South Africa in the Super 8. However, losing the toss in Kolkata proved to be fatal as the Proteas were eliminated. There will be new faces among the South African lineup, with most of the regulars missing out on this series.

Keshav Maharaj, the skipper for the series, screams as the only common player from the team that took on New Zealand in the semi-final. The batting unit will feature the likes of Tony de Zorzi and Jason Smith. George Linde and Wiaan Mulder will take up the all-rounder roles, as South Africa try out different players.

New Zealand Squad

Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa Squad

Keshav Maharaj (C), Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena