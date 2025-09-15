UAE 116/2 (15)| UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: UAE Skipper Muhammad Waseem Slams Fifty

LIVE | UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Oman Won The Toss Elected To Bowl First
On Monday, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will play an important Group A match in the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi against Oman. UAE was soundly beaten in their first match, as they were bowled out with 57 in 13.1 overs, and India got their quickest T20 victory. Oman was also incapacitated and only made 67 when Pakistan made 161.
Both the UAE and Oman are in need of their maiden first win in Asia Cup 2025. UAE will rely on the ruthless stroke of Muhammad Waseem at the head of the order. Their spinmen will seek to take advantage of the conditions in Abu Dhabi. Oman on the other hand is relying on the experience of the skipper in Jatinder Singh and the controlled bowling of Shakeel Ahmed.
This UAE vs Oman game already seems like a must-win game in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025. Both of the associate teams demonstrated glimpses of potential during their first matches but were too inconsistent. As the giants take over the competition, UAE and Oman need to step up their performance to remain in the competition and not to get eliminated prematurely.
Teams:
Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique
UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score: Samay Shrivastava is an outside-off flighted delivery and Muhammad Waseem takes the chance with authority. He uses his hands on the ball and hits it away high in the distance scoring a colossal six. This landmark half a century gives new impetus to the innings as Waseem appears to gain more momentum.
UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score: Samay Shrivastava is the one who scores an important blow to Oman by bowling out Asif Khan. Asif was now promoted up the order on the basis of his in-form status, and he could not make it count this time. An ingenious googly round the outside left was turned just sufficiently to give the inside edge, shattering into the stumps. Oman gets a momentum in the race.
UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score: The impressive performance of Alishan Sharafu who had so far scored 51 runs on 38 balls ended when he was bowled out by Jiten Ramanandi. Sharafu was about to score big, but fell victim to a complete delivery and he was left in the position without his drive. The ball struck the off-stump and this was a much needed breakthrough to India and Oman was placed in a state of stress.
UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score: Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem regularized the game with a 50-run partnership. Sharafu got into action with a series of hard strokes as he hit three boundaries in a row on one side of Hassnain Shah. His crease and clean hits with the off side came in time, hence his goal in the score board placed Oman on a firm ground.
UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score: The innings of Oman started off on a reserved note with Shakeel Ahmed bowling closely. Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu were intentional in their actions and aimed at constructing the innings without taking undue risks. The first over had just one run and the dot balls were early.