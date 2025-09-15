UAE 116/2 (15)| UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: UAE Skipper Muhammad Waseem Slams Fifty

LIVE | UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Oman Won The Toss Elected To Bowl First

UAE vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates Asia Cup 2025 Match 7

On Monday, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will play an important Group A match in the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi against Oman. UAE was soundly beaten in their first match, as they were bowled out with 57 in 13.1 overs, and India got their quickest T20 victory. Oman was also incapacitated and only made 67 when Pakistan made 161.

Both the UAE and Oman are in need of their maiden first win in Asia Cup 2025. UAE will rely on the ruthless stroke of Muhammad Waseem at the head of the order. Their spinmen will seek to take advantage of the conditions in Abu Dhabi. Oman on the other hand is relying on the experience of the skipper in Jatinder Singh and the controlled bowling of Shakeel Ahmed.

This UAE vs Oman game already seems like a must-win game in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025. Both of the associate teams demonstrated glimpses of potential during their first matches but were too inconsistent. As the giants take over the competition, UAE and Oman need to step up their performance to remain in the competition and not to get eliminated prematurely.

Teams:

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique