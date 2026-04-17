Kerala State Lottery Result Today 17.04.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala State Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-04-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SK’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Thursday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Lottery Result will be declared today, Friday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore , will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner , and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Suvarna Keralam SK-49 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 17-04-2026, Full List of Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000



Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000



5th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000



6th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500



7th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200



8th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100



9th Prize Winners Ticket No –