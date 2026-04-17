Kerala State Lottery Result Today 17.04.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Friday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result Today (17-04-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SK’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Thursday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Lottery Result will be declared today, Friday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore , will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner , and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Second Prize Winners Ticket No –
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No-
6th Prize Winners Ticket No-
7th Prize Winners Ticket No-
8th Prize Winners Ticket No-
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
Kerala Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site (https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view) at 3 PM.
A lottery ticket has a number of security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.
Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can receive their prize by simply going to any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 17 April, 2026. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.