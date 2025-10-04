{OUT} | Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Result Today (04-10-2025) Saturday Lucky Draw LIVE: 1st Prize ₹25 Crore Ticket [TH 577825] by Bhagavathi Lottery Agency, Palakkad | Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 4 October 2025: Live Updates - The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Saturday Lucky Draw has been declared at 1PM. The first prize is Rs. 25 Crore Ticket number TH 577825 won by Bhagavathi Lottery Agency, Attingal [T-2356], Palakkad, the second prize is 1 crore for tickets [TB 221372, TB 659893, TC 736078, TC 760274, TD 779299, TD 786709, TE 714250, TG 176733, TG 307775, TG 733332, TG 801966, TH 464700, TH 784272, TJ 385619, TK 459300, TL 160572, TL 214600, TL 600657, TL 669675, TL 701213.] , and the third prize is 50 lakhs. The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries. The Onam Bumper lottery draw is held every year in September at 2 pm. Check the complete winners' List here with detailed information
Onam Bumper 2025 Lottery Results Today 04-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Saturday Lucky Draw Result have been declared at 1 PM. The result will be shared on Newsx. The first prize is Rs. 25 Crore Ticket Number TH 577825 won by Bhagavathi Lottery Agency, Attingal [T-2356], Palakkad, the second prize is Rs. 1 Crore, and the third prize is 50 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Bumper Lottery were announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 per ticket, feature the draw number following the prefix “BR.” Lottery draws are held at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Bumper Lucky Draw results will be made on Saturday at 2:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹25 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).
Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today LIVE – Check Full Winners List
First No. of Prize- 1
Second No. of Prize- 20
Third No. of Prize- 20
Consolation No. of Prize- 9
Fourth No. of Prize- up to 10
Fifth No. of Prize- up to 10
Sixth Prize- 54,000
Seventh Prize- 81,000
Eight Number of Prizes- 1,24,000
Ninth Prize- 2,75,400
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 25 Crore Winners Ticket No – TH 577825
Agent name- BHAGAVATHI LOTTERY AGENCY, ATTINGAL [T-2356] (PALAKKAD TICKET)
Second Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – Ticket Number – TB 221372, TB 659893, TC 736078, TC 760274, TD 779299, TD 786709, TE 714250, TG 176733, TG 307775, TG 733332, TG 801966, TH 464700, TH 784272, TJ 385619, TK 459300, TL 160572, TL 214600, TL 600657, TL 669675, TL 701213.
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – TB 221372, TB 659893, TC 736078, TC 760274, TD 779299, TD 786709, TE 714250, TG 176733, TG 307775, TG 733332, TG 801966, TH 464700, TH 784272, TJ 385619, TK 459300, TL 160572, TL 214600, TL 600657, TL 669675, TL 701213…
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: TA 610117, TB 510517, TC 551940, TD 150095, TE 807156, TG 527595, TH 704850, TJ 559227, TK 840434, TL 581935.
5th Prize Winners Ticket No – TA 191709, TB 741704, TC 228327, TD 259830, TE 827220, TG 268085, TH 774593, TJ 382595, TK 703760, TL 270654.
6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0191, 0234, 0412, 0641, 1287, 1314,
1390, 1510, 1779, 1994, 2161, 2177,
2251, 2586, 2603, 2668, 2711, 2793,
2834, 2972, 3207, 3217, 3358, 3535,
3697, 4017, 4098, 4357, 4485, 4613,
4635, 4741, 5282, 5348, 5392, 5598,
5702, 5886, 5920, 5970, 6246, 6479,
6492, 6838, 7067, 7369, 7483, 7678,
7916, 8025, 8029, 8270, 8287, 8292,
8360, 8372, 8469, 9345, 9729, 9955.
7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0215, 0242, 0301, 0480, 0592, 0782, 0828,
0857, 1042, 1093, 1257, 1315, 1550, 1750,
2020, 2036, 2185, 2198, 2313, 2432, 2524,
2585, 2666, 2681, 2700, 3015, 3074, 3161,
3181, 3239, 3323, 3776, 3833, 3920, 4153,
4194, 4248, 4250, 4252, 4402, 4427, 4552,
4685, 4811, 4816, 4830, 4895, 4981, 5268,
5317, 5352, 5693, 5733, 5748, 5780, 5819,
6095, 6149, 6191, 6377, 6457, 6715, 6768,
6841, 7207, 7212, 7236, 7306, 7346, 7446,
7498, 7508, 7654, 7754, 7990, 8004, 8014,
8310, 8545, 8580, 8665, 9123, 9284, 9356,
9357, 9459, 9582, 9613, 9639, 9961.
8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0036, 0096, 0253, 0265, 0271, 0340, 0379, 0448, 0471, 0807,
1237, 1245, 1311, 1332, 1482, 1529, 1555, 1632, 1684, 1717,
1800, 1902, 2085, 2122, 2157, 2231, 2264, 2348, 2491, 2537,
2829, 2920, 3029, 3144, 3184, 3204, 3260, 3268, 3273, 3328,
3427, 3448, 3499, 3524, 3566, 3653, 3671, 3755, 3838, 3935,
4037, 4105, 4157, 4324, 4470, 4479, 4621, 4686, 4838, 4916,
4682, 4919, 5029, 5040, 5092, 5124, 5137, 5245, 5283, 5303,
5339, 5408, 5483, 5504, 5583, 5584, 5746, 5767, 5843, 6091,
6126, 6325, 6386, 6462, 6477, 6536, 6541, 6579, 6912, 6914,
7126, 7175, 7216, 7420, 7467, 7535, 7605, 7621, 7639, 7673,
7852, 7962, 7993, 8041, 8109, 8136, 8227, 8288, 8298, 8312,
8388, 8403, 9007, 9038, 9066, 9178, 9317, 9329, 9464, 9515,
9539, 9551, 9556, 9806, 9851, 9878, 9915.
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0014, 0045, 0064, 0095, 0131, 0154, 0167, 0189, 0195, 0224, 0270, 0368, 0427,
0452, 0513, 0567, 0647, 0697, 0714, 0750, 0785, 0811, 0830, 0848, 0900, 0942,
1003, 1021, 1067, 1091, 1156, 1192, 1238, 1308, 1320, 1383, 1456, 1516, 1520,
1538, 1592, 1636, 1655, 1672, 1743, 1745, 1823, 1833, 1842, 1845, 1892,
1899, 1910, 1914, 1941, 2067, 2138, 2177, 2186, 2208, 2209, 2215, 2296, 2302,
2317, 2393, 2405, 2413, 2594, 2611, 2623, 2650, 2688, 2689, 2812, 2865,
2887, 2910, 2939, 2967, 2997, 3002, 3028, 3030, 3042, 3086, 3121, 3174,
3192, 3271, 3291, 3297, 3302, 3305, 3368, 3406, 3503, 3531, 3607, 3609,
3641, 3642, 3702, 3775, 3897, 3935, 4015, 4036, 4110, 4347, 4374, 4491,
4527, 4548, 4593, 4742, 4763, 4778, 4780, 4788, 4809, 5310, 5345, 5358,
5378, 5575, 5584, 5593, 5707, 5757, 5765, 5775, 5796, 5809, 5840, 5903,
6030, 6063, 6067, 6088, 6107, 6117, 6304, 6347, 6391, 6475, 6519, 6625,
6634, 6734, 6739, 6755, 6788, 6882, 6887, 7007, 7009, 7017, 7171, 7218,
7222, 7284, 7288, 7316, 7343, 7403, 7423, 7448, 7455, 7477, 7585, 7799,
7832, 7840, 7877, 7897, 7952, 7977, 8006, 8165, 8193, 8208, 8221, 8307,
8324, 8345, 8359, 8467, 8477, 8568, 8598, 8603, 8610, 8784, 8804, 8831,
8913, 8947, 8959, 9004.
9850, 9855…
1st Prize: ₹25,00,00,000 (25 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 crore)
3rd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 lakh)
5th Prize: ₹2,00,000
6th Prize: ₹5,000
7th Prize: ₹2,000
8th Prize: ₹1,000
9th Prize: ₹500
Consolation Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 lakh)
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
9th Prize : ₹ 500/-
Kerala Lottery Result Today 9th Prize: 0014, 0045, 0064, 0095, 0131, 0154, 0167, 0189, 0195, 0224, 0270, 0368, 0427,
0452, 0513, 0567, 0647, 0697, 0714, 0750, 0785, 0811, 0830, 0848, 0900, 0942,
1003, 1021, 1067, 1091, 1156, 1192, 1238, 1308, 1320, 1383, 1456, 1516, 1520,
1538, 1592, 1636, 1655, 1672, 1743, 1745, 1823, 1833, 1842, 1845, 1892,
1899, 1910, 1914, 1941, 2067, 2138, 2177, 2186, 2208, 2209, 2215, 2296, 2302,
2317, 2393, 2405, 2413, 2594, 2611, 2623, 2650, 2688, 2689, 2812, 2865,
2887, 2910, 2939, 2967, 2997, 3002, 3028, 3030, 3042, 3086, 3121, 3174,
3192, 3271, 3291, 3297, 3302, 3305, 3368, 3406, 3503, 3531, 3607, 3609,
3641, 3642, 3702, 3775, 3897, 3935, 4015, 4036, 4110, 4347, 4374, 4491,
4527, 4548, 4593, 4742, 4763, 4778, 4780, 4788, 4809, 5310, 5345, 5358,
5378, 5575, 5584, 5593, 5707, 5757, 5765, 5775, 5796, 5809, 5840, 5903,
6030, 6063, 6067, 6088, 6107, 6117, 6304, 6347, 6391, 6475, 6519, 6625,
6634, 6734, 6739, 6755, 6788, 6882, 6887, 7007, 7009, 7017, 7171, 7218,
7222, 7284, 7288, 7316, 7343, 7403, 7423, 7448, 7455, 7477, 7585, 7799,
7832, 7840, 7877, 7897, 7952, 7977, 8006, 8165, 8193, 8208, 8221, 8307,
8324, 8345, 8359, 8467, 8477, 8568, 8598, 8603, 8610, 8784, 8804, 8831,
8913, 8947, 8959, 9004.
8th Prize : ₹ 1,000/-
Kerala Lottery Result Today 8th Prize: 0036, 0096, 0253, 0265, 0271, 0340, 0379, 0448, 0471, 0807,
1237, 1245, 1311, 1332, 1482, 1529, 1555, 1632, 1684, 1717,
1800, 1902, 2085, 2122, 2157, 2231, 2264, 2348, 2491, 2537,
2829, 2920, 3029, 3144, 3184, 3204, 3260, 3268, 3273, 3328,
3427, 3448, 3499, 3524, 3566, 3653, 3671, 3755, 3838, 3935,
4037, 4105, 4157, 4324, 4470, 4479, 4621, 4686, 4838, 4916,
4682, 4919, 5029, 5040, 5092, 5124, 5137, 5245, 5283, 5303,
5339, 5408, 5483, 5504, 5583, 5584, 5746, 5767, 5843, 6091,
6126, 6325, 6386, 6462, 6477, 6536, 6541, 6579, 6912, 6914,
7126, 7175, 7216, 7420, 7467, 7535, 7605, 7621, 7639, 7673,
7852, 7962, 7993, 8041, 8109, 8136, 8227, 8288, 8298, 8312,
8388, 8403, 9007, 9038, 9066, 9178, 9317, 9329, 9464, 9515,
9539, 9551, 9556, 9806, 9851, 9878, 9915.
7th Prize : ₹ 2,000/- (90 Draws)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 7th Prize: 0215, 0242, 0301, 0480, 0592, 0782, 0828, 0857, 1042, 1093, 1257, 1315, 1550, 1750, 2020, 2036, 2185, 2198, 2313, 2432, 2524, 2585, 2666, 2681, 2700, 3015, 3074, 3169, 3181, 3239, 3323, 3776, 3833, 3920, 4153, 4194, 4248, 4250, 4252, 4402, 4427, 4552, 4685, 4811, 4816, 4830, 4895, 4981, 5268, 5317, 5352, 5693, 5733, 5748, 5780, 5819, 6095, 6149, 6191, 6377, 6457, 6715, 6768, 6841, 7207, 7212, 7236, 7306, 7346, 7446, 7498, 7508, 7654, 7754, 7990, 8004, 8014, 8310, 8545, 8580, 8665, 9123, 9284, 9356, 9357, 9459, 9582, 9613, 9639, 9961.
Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 6th Prize Ticket Number- 0191, 0234, 0412, 0641, 1287, 1314,
1390, 1510, 1779, 1994, 2161, 2177,
2251, 2586, 2603, 2668, 2711, 2793,
2834, 2972, 3207, 3217, 3358, 3535,
3697, 4017, 4098, 4357, 4485, 4613,
4635, 4741, 5282, 5348, 5392, 5598,
5702, 5886, 5920, 5970, 6246, 6479,
6492, 6838, 7067, 7369, 7483, 7678,
7916, 8025, 8029, 8270, 8287, 8292,
8360, 8372, 8469, 9345, 9729, 9955.
Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 5th Prize Ticket Number – TA 191709, TB 741704, TC 228327, TD 259830, TE 827220, TG 268085, TH 774593, TJ 382595, TK 703760, TL 270654.