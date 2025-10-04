{OUT} | Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Result Today (04-10-2025) Saturday Lucky Draw LIVE: 1st Prize ₹25 Crore Ticket [TH 577825] by Bhagavathi Lottery Agency, Palakkad | Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 4 October 2025: Live Updates - The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Saturday Lucky Draw has been declared at 1PM. The first prize is Rs. 25 Crore Ticket number TH 577825 won by Bhagavathi Lottery Agency, Attingal [T-2356], Palakkad, the second prize is 1 crore for tickets [TB 221372, TB 659893, TC 736078, TC 760274, TD 779299, TD 786709, TE 714250, TG 176733, TG 307775, TG 733332, TG 801966, TH 464700, TH 784272, TJ 385619, TK 459300, TL 160572, TL 214600, TL 600657, TL 669675, TL 701213.] , and the third prize is 50 lakhs. The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries. The Onam Bumper lottery draw is held every year in September at 2 pm. Check the complete winners' List here with detailed information

Onam Bumper 2025 Lottery Results Today 04-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Saturday Lucky Draw Result have been declared at 1 PM. The result will be shared on Newsx. The first prize is Rs. 25 Crore Ticket Number TH 577825 won by Bhagavathi Lottery Agency, Attingal [T-2356], Palakkad, the second prize is Rs. 1 Crore, and the third prize is 50 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Bumper Lottery were announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 per ticket, feature the draw number following the prefix “BR.” Lottery draws are held at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Bumper Lucky Draw results will be made on Saturday at 2:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹25 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

Kerala Lottery Result Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 No. of Prizes Draw

First No. of Prize- 1

Second No. of Prize- 20

Third No. of Prize- 20

Consolation No. of Prize- 9

Fourth No. of Prize- up to 10

Fifth No. of Prize- up to 10

Sixth Prize- 54,000

Seventh Prize- 81,000

Eight Number of Prizes- 1,24,000

Ninth Prize- 2,75,400

Onam Bumper 2025 Result OUT at @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 04-10-2025: Full List of Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 25 Crore

First Prize 25 Crore Winners Ticket No – TH 577825

Agent name- BHAGAVATHI LOTTERY AGENCY, ATTINGAL [T-2356] (PALAKKAD TICKET)

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

Second Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – Ticket Number – TB 221372, TB 659893, TC 736078, TC 760274, TD 779299, TD 786709, TE 714250, TG 176733, TG 307775, TG 733332, TG 801966, TH 464700, TH 784272, TJ 385619, TK 459300, TL 160572, TL 214600, TL 600657, TL 669675, TL 701213.

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 50 Lakhs

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – TB 221372, TB 659893, TC 736078, TC 760274, TD 779299, TD 786709, TE 714250, TG 176733, TG 307775, TG 733332, TG 801966, TH 464700, TH 784272, TJ 385619, TK 459300, TL 160572, TL 214600, TL 600657, TL 669675, TL 701213…

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹ 5 lakh

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5 lakh

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: TA 610117, TB 510517, TC 551940, TD 150095, TE 807156, TG 527595, TH 704850, TJ 559227, TK 840434, TL 581935.

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2 lakh

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – TA 191709, TB 741704, TC 228327, TD 259830, TE 827220, TG 268085, TH 774593, TJ 382595, TK 703760, TL 270654.

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 5000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0191, 0234, 0412, 0641, 1287, 1314,

1390, 1510, 1779, 1994, 2161, 2177,

2251, 2586, 2603, 2668, 2711, 2793,

2834, 2972, 3207, 3217, 3358, 3535,

3697, 4017, 4098, 4357, 4485, 4613,

4635, 4741, 5282, 5348, 5392, 5598,

5702, 5886, 5920, 5970, 6246, 6479,

6492, 6838, 7067, 7369, 7483, 7678,

7916, 8025, 8029, 8270, 8287, 8292,

8360, 8372, 8469, 9345, 9729, 9955.

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 2000

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0215, 0242, 0301, 0480, 0592, 0782, 0828,

0857, 1042, 1093, 1257, 1315, 1550, 1750,

2020, 2036, 2185, 2198, 2313, 2432, 2524,

2585, 2666, 2681, 2700, 3015, 3074, 3161,

3181, 3239, 3323, 3776, 3833, 3920, 4153,

4194, 4248, 4250, 4252, 4402, 4427, 4552,

4685, 4811, 4816, 4830, 4895, 4981, 5268,

5317, 5352, 5693, 5733, 5748, 5780, 5819,

6095, 6149, 6191, 6377, 6457, 6715, 6768,

6841, 7207, 7212, 7236, 7306, 7346, 7446,

7498, 7508, 7654, 7754, 7990, 8004, 8014,

8310, 8545, 8580, 8665, 9123, 9284, 9356,

9357, 9459, 9582, 9613, 9639, 9961.

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0036, 0096, 0253, 0265, 0271, 0340, 0379, 0448, 0471, 0807,

1237, 1245, 1311, 1332, 1482, 1529, 1555, 1632, 1684, 1717,

1800, 1902, 2085, 2122, 2157, 2231, 2264, 2348, 2491, 2537,

2829, 2920, 3029, 3144, 3184, 3204, 3260, 3268, 3273, 3328,

3427, 3448, 3499, 3524, 3566, 3653, 3671, 3755, 3838, 3935,

4037, 4105, 4157, 4324, 4470, 4479, 4621, 4686, 4838, 4916,

4682, 4919, 5029, 5040, 5092, 5124, 5137, 5245, 5283, 5303,

5339, 5408, 5483, 5504, 5583, 5584, 5746, 5767, 5843, 6091,

6126, 6325, 6386, 6462, 6477, 6536, 6541, 6579, 6912, 6914,

7126, 7175, 7216, 7420, 7467, 7535, 7605, 7621, 7639, 7673,

7852, 7962, 7993, 8041, 8109, 8136, 8227, 8288, 8298, 8312,

8388, 8403, 9007, 9038, 9066, 9178, 9317, 9329, 9464, 9515,

9539, 9551, 9556, 9806, 9851, 9878, 9915.

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 500

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0014, 0045, 0064, 0095, 0131, 0154, 0167, 0189, 0195, 0224, 0270, 0368, 0427,

0452, 0513, 0567, 0647, 0697, 0714, 0750, 0785, 0811, 0830, 0848, 0900, 0942,

1003, 1021, 1067, 1091, 1156, 1192, 1238, 1308, 1320, 1383, 1456, 1516, 1520,

1538, 1592, 1636, 1655, 1672, 1743, 1745, 1823, 1833, 1842, 1845, 1892,

1899, 1910, 1914, 1941, 2067, 2138, 2177, 2186, 2208, 2209, 2215, 2296, 2302,

2317, 2393, 2405, 2413, 2594, 2611, 2623, 2650, 2688, 2689, 2812, 2865,

2887, 2910, 2939, 2967, 2997, 3002, 3028, 3030, 3042, 3086, 3121, 3174,

3192, 3271, 3291, 3297, 3302, 3305, 3368, 3406, 3503, 3531, 3607, 3609,

3641, 3642, 3702, 3775, 3897, 3935, 4015, 4036, 4110, 4347, 4374, 4491,

4527, 4548, 4593, 4742, 4763, 4778, 4780, 4788, 4809, 5310, 5345, 5358,

5378, 5575, 5584, 5593, 5707, 5757, 5765, 5775, 5796, 5809, 5840, 5903,

6030, 6063, 6067, 6088, 6107, 6117, 6304, 6347, 6391, 6475, 6519, 6625,

6634, 6734, 6739, 6755, 6788, 6882, 6887, 7007, 7009, 7017, 7171, 7218,

7222, 7284, 7288, 7316, 7343, 7403, 7423, 7448, 7455, 7477, 7585, 7799,

7832, 7840, 7877, 7897, 7952, 7977, 8006, 8165, 8193, 8208, 8221, 8307,

8324, 8345, 8359, 8467, 8477, 8568, 8598, 8603, 8610, 8784, 8804, 8831,

8913, 8947, 8959, 9004.

9850, 9855…

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 04-10-2025: Prize structure of Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹25,00,00,000 (25 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 crore)

3rd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 lakh)

5th Prize: ₹2,00,000

6th Prize: ₹5,000

7th Prize: ₹2,000

8th Prize: ₹1,000

9th Prize: ₹500

Consolation Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 lakh)

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)